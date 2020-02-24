Social Media? Who Needs it?

February 24, 2020

Mike Wilcox Editor/Publisher

I admit I was addicted to social media, particularly Facebook. Nearly every minute of every day I would be scrolling to find topics that interest me.



I couldn’t understand why friends and family were not like me. Heck my younger sister has totally resisted the temptation. She proclaims often, she has never had a desire to partake in social media and never plans to. My brother has a Facebook account, but rarely posts, or even scrolls.



Two weeks ago I decided to follow my sister’s lead and I shut it all down. I suspended my Facebook account and I quit Twitter entirely. I simply had had enough of it commanding so much of my attention. I came to realize there were more important aspects of life than following social media every minute of every day.



So I no longer know what my nephews and nieces are up to. I don’t get to see what President Trump tweets. I miss out on the local sports play-by-play and I no longer view what my friends are posting.



I thought I would have massive withdrawals, and occasionally I did reach for my cellphone and instinctively pushed the Facebook icon. But when nothing showed, I quickly remembered, I don’ do that anymore.



Frankly I don’t know how long this experiment will last, but so far, I can’t say I really miss it. Back before the days of social media, I use to actually read newspapers daily for my news fix. I would call my friends and relatives and have an actual discussion versus scrolling social media to see what they were up to. I would actually view a sporting event in its entirety instead of one eye on the event and one eye on my phone.



I’m back to those days and find it pleasurable to read a newspaper. I find it so much more personal to talk to a person versus over Facebook. I’m back to really enjoying sports, because my attention is total and not half and half. I really could kick myself for allowing social media to take over my being. Thankfully I came to my senses before it did more damage to my psyche.



Without social media there is so much more productivity. I now read magazines and books. Do you know how long it’s been since I picked up a good novel? Far too long, and now I’m reading magazines and books right and left. I can honestly say I am much happier now that I don’t have to deal with the drama that dominates social media.



So for those like my sister, who have resisted the social media temptation, I now understand. It’s really not worth our time or energy. Life is much better when we actually talk to our family and friends. News is more meaningful when we read it from a legitimate source than the bloggers that have overtaken Facebook.



I will admit there are times when I have a strong desire to activate my account and start scrolling, but then I think, why? I’m a better person without it. Maybe you should give it a second thought as well.

