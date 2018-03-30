Tariffs on paper will hurt us

March 30, 2018

I got a call a week ago from one of our newspaper printers. He said, “Mike did you see the news? The feds have slapped a tariff on newsprint and the price is going

to increase by 33%”

I about fell over. As we all know since the advent of the internet, newspapers have had a hard go of it. Heck I bet 50% of the newspapers that were publishing twenty years ago are now out of business. A 33% increase in newsprint is only going to send a few more publishers packing.

You see, most of us get newsprint- the paper used to print newspapers, from Canada. That country has literally dozens of paper mills that supply newsprint to publishers all over America. There are maybe a half dozen newsprint paper mills in the U.S., but their output pales in comparison with Canadian mills.

Printing is a necessary but costly expense for newspapers. After payroll it is the single greatest expense for publishers. Newsprint makes up about half the cost of a publisher’s printing bill. Therefore, if the feds do not have a change of heart, publishers will face a 15 percent increase in printing immediately.

I suppose we could eliminate printing and become an online newspaper only. Eliminating the printing expense would allow newspapers to invest in other parts of their operations. But somehow, I suspect, that is not a great option for rural newspapers like this one. Many of you enjoy picking up the hard copy and reading it versus the sometimes burdensome internet version.

I think many of you consider rural printed newspapers vital civic assets- nobody else will report on your community with the depth and breadth of a newspaper- but publishing them is not an easy business, and these tariffs will only make it harder. Talk about a kick in the teeth, when you are already down.

These tariffs will hurt our readers, because they create pressure to raise our prices, and they will force publishers to re-examine every expense. Make no mistake, these tariffs will cause layoffs across American newspapers- lots of them.

Incredibly these tariffs started with a single American newsprint manufacturer who complained that Canadian companies were “dumping” their product in the U.S. at below-market prices. Somehow that complaint found a friendly ear in Washington.

Other American manufacturers, however, disagree. They oppose the tariffs because they know they will damage newspapers, thus reduce the demand for their product. But now that the tariffs are in effect, the American companies are hiking their own prices, so publishers have little room to shop around.

Just about every American newspaper and all our trade associations are joining the fight to challenge these tariffs, but even if we succeed, it will take months to reverse this terrible decision. Meanwhile prices will go up. Jobs will be last. Important stories will go uncovered.

If you believe newspapers do essential work, we would be grateful for your support. Please let your members of Congress know that these reckless tariffs must be repealed- not because it will damage me or the newspapers I publish- but because they will damage all the customers and communities these newspapers, and others, serve.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.