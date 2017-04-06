Happy springtime to all of you

We currently have 189 inmates lodged in the Clare County Jail which consists of 97 local, 5 Department of Corrections, 54 Federal, and 33 Renters. During the

month of March 2017, the Clare County Central Dispatch loaded 3,305 incidents for the entire county. Your Deputies responded to 2,168 of those incidents. During the month of March we investigated 9 Home Invasion/Breaking and Entering complaints. 4 were in Hayes, and 1 each in Grant, Harrison, Surrey, Frost, and Garfield.

The Clare County Board of Commissioners approved the building of a security wall which is much needed in the jail. As it is now with the design from the last addition to the jail, correction officers have to walk through a 60 person dorm in order to get to a 28 person dorm. In times of emergency this could cause a large concern for the safety of our correction officers. I want to thank the Commissioners for approving this, and really at no cost to the county because of funds that can be used from rental fees. They also approved us to purchase and replace a transport van for the inmates.

It’s that time of the year, the ole tax scams are flourishing throughout America. I get several messages a day about the IRS contacting citizens telling them they will be arrested if they don’t pay the money owed. The IRS will not call you and demand payment so please don’t fall for this scam. Do not give any information at all out over the phone. Do not, repeat, and do not try to pay these people. I can reassure you that the IRS WILL NOT call you like this.

The 6th Annual Freedom 5k Run/Walk at the Veterans Freedom Park is fast approaching. If you need some fun and want to help a great cause come on out on April 29th, 2017. The race will kick off 10am sharp and in order to be timed you must sign up 24 hours in advance. Please follow this link for more information on the actual event, http://6thannualfreedom5krunwalk.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=8817. Even though the park is near completion, funds are needed to keep this beautiful park up and running. There will always be cost to the maintaining of the park and that’s what these funds will go towards.

Well to bring you up to date on me, I just completed my 2nd chemotherapy treatment last Friday. Everything seems to be going as good as it can be with this cancer. I want to thank all for the out pouring of prayers and support that I have received. It truly works and helps. Again I find myself at the receiving end of help rather than doing what I normally do and that is helping people. I have been in the office from time to time as my body allows me too. My staff has stepped up to the plate and is doing an excellent job keeping things running as smoothly as possible for all of the citizens of Clare County. I get briefed everyday on current issues to keep me up to date on what is going on in this great County.

Like Always, God Bless

Sheriff John S. Wilson