Officers of the Year

Well Happy New Year from all of us here at the Clare County Sheriff’s Office. We currently have 178 Inmates staying in our jail which consist of 93 local, 4 Department of Corrections, 57 Federal, and 24 Rental inmates.

We had our annual Departmental Meeting on Friday, January 06, 2017. This year we had a photographer come in and take professional photos that will be displayed in the office. We also had individual photos taken for those who would like to have them for their families. With it being an election year in 2016, all of the employees and volunteers have to be sworn in under me. This occurs every four years when the sheriff is elected, or re-elected. During the meeting we gave out several awards. Here are the awards and the sfficer’s that received them.

Deputy of the Year: Detective Donald VanBonn. Correction Officer of the Year: Joe White, Dispatcher of the Year: Katrina Brazier, Administrative Professional/Clerk of the Year: Cheryl Lopez, Court Officer of the Year: George Major, Executive Command Officer of the Year: Marlana Terrian, Reserve Deputy of the Year: Melissa Dougherty, and Mounted Reserve Deputy of the Year: Garry Randall. These awards are given based on input of each of their peers, and overall job performances. I’m very proud of all that received awards. Congratulations to all!

As we move into 2017, we have to reflect on those that lost their lives in the line of duty nationwide. In 2016 there were 10 more Officers killed in the line of duty than in 2015 with a total of 140 in 2016. What is catching the attention of police nationwide is the number of deaths by gunfire. There was an increase in this area from 39 in 2015 to 63 in 2016. This is due largely to the deliberate and ambush style planned attacks that occurred on our peace officers. Our country is turning in a bad direction with this becoming more and more a weekly issue. Every day that our peace officers put that uniform on and go out to uphold the Constitution they are putting themselves at risk. It is truly a career, like the military, where you accept that there is a higher probability you may be killed or injured while performing your duties.

Please remember to take a little extra time in your travels, our roads have been a little bit slicker. The ice seems to be thickening up county wide, but still use caution when going out on the ice, especially where there are springs and moving water.

During the month of December 2016, the Clare County Central Dispatch Center logged 2,802 incidents with our Clare County Deputies handling 1,885 of those. There were no home invasions or breaking and entering incidents during the month of December. Last year in December of 2015 there were 17 home invasions investigated in the county. Nice to see such a dramatic drop in those. I will do a separate article here in the near future with the total statistics from 2016.

Reminder that if you have old, outdated, or unused prescription drugs you can drop them off at two different locations in Clare County. There is a med drop box in the Clare City Hall which is available during their normal operating hours. The other is in the lobby of the sheriff’s office and available 24 hours a day. We are working on trying to get a drop box located somewhere in the Farwell area in the near future and will advise the public where it will be located. If you have medications that you no longer use, we encourage you to secure them and drop them off at one of the two sites.

Well that’s all for now, Like Always God Bless

Sheriff John S. Wilson