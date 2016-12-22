Proud to be a Pioneer

Jim Walter, Superintendent Clare Public Schools

What Kind of Schools Do We Want?

The last 38 years for me have been spent in schools. Your kids, like mine, may get a kick out of the fact that I’ve been around that long and never really left the public schools! Yes, I’ve had jobs in the private sector and worked in places other than Clare, but I’ve consistently been involved in schools as a student, paraprofessional, coach, and principal before serving as your superintendent…not to mention involved as a parent. It seems I just can’t get away.

I had a friend ask me recently why I stay in education. He went on about legislative interference, rules and regulations that make no sense, and our changing demographics. After listening to him, I wondered “why” myself. But my answer is this: I want kids and adults, everyone in our schools, to have the experiences I’ve had.

Oh, my life and career in schools hasn’t been perfect, but I can trace most of the bad experiences right back to myself. Whether as an adult or kid, my failures have been met by people picking me up and dusting me off as soon as I hit the ground. When I’ve been fortunate to succeed, it’s happened as a result of supportive teammates and classmates, encouragement abounding, and people all around with high expectations.

The thing about great schools is you can’t escape high expectations. They are everywhere: for your effort, for your behavior, for your achievement, for your ability to work with others, for your ability to recover when you fail. But the most important questions are what we do when we see others succeed, and what we do when we see others fail. Those are the central questions in great schools.

I see a lot of people get trapped by what society thinks and does. I was fortunate to be born with a questioning mind…but it’s also a trait that has been ingrained in me by parents, bosses, great teachers and coaches. Why do we do things this way? Why do so many ignore what the research says? Why do we rescue others from a good lesson? Why don’t we change if we’re not happy with the results?

Which leads me to the title of this article. What kind of schools do we want? Have you thought about this? Now is a pivotal time in our community. Sure, it’s important for kids to know when to be compliant and follow directions, but it may be even more important to develop problem-solvers and independent thinkers, young people who can work alongside anyone. So, how do we assure ourselves that we’ll be that fortunate?

Can I get you started? We want schools where great effort is expected and noticed…great effort exhibited by kids, families, and your staff. Schools where we show others that we care every day…care for other people, care about our community, care about our achievement. We want schools that develop kids who understand that failure isn’t permanent unless you don’t get up. Schools where we ask tough questions, and we listen to understand. I hope for our schools to have families and teachers with matching high expectations for how our kids will behave; for their habits toward others and their work.

The next question is, how will we get where we’re going? All the best Pioneers give great effort and care for others. Your teachers are hard at work developing young people who want to excel, work well with others, and embrace hard work. We’re asking tough questions of ourselves every day so that our kids get the best instruction in our state. And we’re looking for better ways to respond when our students aren’t succeeding. But it takes a team. I hope the messages we’re sending simply reinforce what you’re teaching at home. If so, we’re in good shape. Thanks for helping to make Clare a great place to live and learn!