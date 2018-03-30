The Busy Season

March 30, 2018

I’ve espoused this message before, but it’s a great time to be a Pioneer. As has become our custom, student-athletes continue to impress in the classroom and in

competitive arenas. Our first endeavor into Robotics, led by Mr. Jamie Winkler, was wildly successful.

Although we did not win a regional competition, our team (Clare Chaos Theory) was chosen to partner with a top 10 finishing team which is a tremendous honor in the Robotics World. Band students have recently competed in Festival competitions for symphonic band and jazz band, and have improved upon their performances from last year.

Theater students continue a tradition of hard work that leads to great performances for our students and the community. Art students recently took over the high school entry to display their projects as well. All in all, you’d be hard pressed to find more talented young people in a public school setting…our Pioneers take pride in competing to be the best!

As we return from Spring Break, spring sports get underway quickly. The powerhouse that is Clare Track & Field hopes to continue its dominance locally, regionally, and again hosting the MITCA State Team Track Meet. Clare Baseball and Softball teams will compete for conference and district titles as well. Girls’ Soccer and Boys’ Golf get underway as well, looking to improve on performances of a year ago.

Inside our walls, changes are taking place. As previously written, the High School will offer computer science and robotics courses next fall. Additionally, we’ll begin implementing 1:1 technology for students in at least two classes, including incoming freshmen. The Primary School will offer a smoother schedule for students after adding Library classes, and will begin to offer Developmental Kindergarten for some of our littlest Pioneers. At the Middle School, accreditation renewal is underway (we are one of only two accredited middle schools in the state). Pioneer High School plans to once again offer an alternate calendar of 150 school days, allowing our alternative and adult students work experiences alongside their formal education.

This summer, you’ll see plenty of work happening at Clare Public Schools. The Primary School Playground will undergo a transformation using the last of our Bond funds…exciting news for our youngest Pioneers. At the High School, the fire alarm system must be replaced, and the roof over the gym and locker rooms will also be replaced. Thanks to the Board’s stewardship, these fixes will not take away from educating our students or our fund balance.

Most importantly, some of the world’s best people work at Clare Public Schools, caring for and educating this community’s most important people. If you’re searching for a school, searching for a place to be among leaders, or searching for a great group of people to work with…Clare is a wonderful place to live and learn!