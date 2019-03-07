Think Spring and green for the Irish Festival!!

March 7, 2019

Pat Maurer, Review Correspondent

March so far has been quiet…and cold.

I don’t know if that qualifies as “in like a lion” or not, but it certainly hasn’t been warm enough for signs of spring this week, although the sun has been shining quite a bit.

In fact it shined so well last Sunday, that the ice we (meaning hubby Jack) have been meaning to get off the roof near the front door melted enough to cause a leak.

We had water running down both side of the glass on our French doors. Outside it is still frozen to the glass in a one-sided icicle. Inside it just flooded the entry and soaked a towel until the ice froze back up again.

So Jack has been working on getting the mess above the door melted and off before it happens again.

Oh the delights of being a homeowner…

AccuWeather says we’re in for some very chilly nights – single digits predicted this week until today, which they say will climb all the way up to 35 degrees with some sunshine!

In fact the weekend should be a bit warmer with 39 degrees predicted Saturday with some sunshine and a high of 45 degrees Sunday, although the prediction is for cloudy and windy. The best part is that after Friday, the nighttime temperatures will be climbing a bit too: low 30s Saturday and Sunday and lows in the 20s through next Thursday, although the highs during the days will be getting closer to, and even reaching the 40s, at least on Wednesday (with rain and snow unfortunately) and next Friday with some morning flurries.

The forecast says the thermometer will reach 47 by the 29th of the month and by mid-April up into the 60s. They say May will bring 70s and by mid-June, 80s. And of course we all know…the weather man is only accurate 50 percent of the time, so just about anything can hit us between now and May!

Seems like a long time to wait this time of year when everyone is desperate for spring. Maybe if we all wish hard enough…

I keep hoping the weather reports are wrong and wishing for a weekend break in the weather and a warm up that at least suggests the spring might be near although I probably wouldn’t be able to get out and enjoy nice weather right now anyway.

It has been a busy week (and weekend) I have been writing and updating articles for the Business and Visitor’s Guide which will be out soon. I’m afraid this weekend will be another writing marathon, although next week I will have to take a few breaks because I can’t miss the Irish Festival fun. I will be at as many events as possible with my trusty camera, so watch for pictures in the issue of the 27th!

Meanwhile, I had to take a break from writing Sunday afternoon though when I got to meet our newest Great Granddaughter Amelia Maurer for the first time. It was a lovely afternoon with family coming over to meet and get to know the newest member of the family. She was a hoot!

Since then it’s been back to the computer and phone as I try and find out about all of the events coming up this year…believe me, there’s a lot to do in and around Clare County! That one article just about wore my phone out with all of the calls to find out events, locations, dates and times. Took me a couple of 8 hour days so far just for that one, so I still have lots to do.

Now, after I finish up this week’s regular articles, it is on to get the rest done by deadline…which is coming up in just one more week, so if any of you readers have something to add for this year’s magazine…call me at 386-4829!