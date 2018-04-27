When will incompetence end?

April 27, 2018

I usually save my political rants for U.S. senators and congressmen, but today I would like to focus on another group of elected officials that are sometimes as incompetent as those at the federal level- I am referring to state governors.

My good friend and former college roommate passed this information along to me. For years he has encouraged me to write about the evils of authority and government, thus this one is for you, Ed.

In Michigan, the governor, Rick Snyder is one of the highest paid governors in the nation, pulling down $159,300. That far exceeds his counterpart in Maine, who only makes $70,000 a year; but falls short of what governors in Pennsylvania and New York are paid, $187,000 and $179,000 respectively.

Of course base salaries, are just that, a base. Governors have all kinds of perks- usually a mansion in which to live; sometimes a second residence in a resort town; health insurance, retirement, and a dozen other financial benefits; cars and drivers for those cars; and of course access to anyone and anything of importance in this world.

Now here comes the rant!!!! For all the money they are paid, for all the benefits they receive, what do we, who pay their salaries and perks get in return? If you live in Michigan, my roommate would say this:

You get nothing. “I can’t believe what we are paying this Nerd Snyder (Gov. Rick Snyder.) He is one of the top salaried men in the country and look what he has done?”

Well, he has done a few things. For instance:

-He completely botched the Flint Water Crisis. He knew about the problem long before the public did, but failed to act. Oops that’s doing nothing again. Now we get to pay HIS and other public officials’ legal bills that amount to millions of dollars.

-He spit in the face of 80 percent of the electorate who voted not to increase taxes for road repair. Snyder, and the legislature, rather than cutting expenses elsewhere in the budget, increased gas taxes, to one of the highest levels in the country. Now we pay nearly $3 a gallon, while in Alabama gasoline costs less than $2.30 a gallon.

-He settled the Kalamazoo River spillage disaster for a mere pittance with Enbridge. Some would say Enbridge got away with murder, particularly now that some are blaming them for the Line 5 leakage up North, which again, Snyder has done little to quell an anxious public.

-Not that this has anything to do with his public performance, but Gateway Computers, of which Snyder held a position in senior management (and touted it endlessly during his first election campaign) before becoming governor, went bankrupt shortly after he became top dog of Michigan.

As my roommate would say, “Suffice it to say, we have a culture of rewarding failure with high pay.”

But isn’t that the case with a lot of government positions? Elected and appointed officials across the board are rewarded for saying a lot, but doing nothing about what they say. AND when a policy or action is actually performed, and it is deemed a failure, our bureaucrats on a whole take no responsibility.

This seems to be the way of the world. It’s not just Gov. Snyder in Michigan. It is ingrained in our Democracy. You can say the same about the highest paid governor, Cuomo of New York, or our senators and congressmen. To do nothing typically avoids controversy and gets you re-elected. And after all the goal of most politicians is to stay in office and enjoy the nice salary and awesome benefits.