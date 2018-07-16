6th Annual Old Fashioned Camp Revival

July 16, 2018

The 6th Annual Old Fashioned Camp Revival is set for July 19th, 20th, 21st and 22nd beginning at 6 PM each night. There will be a pot luck dinner with free hot dogs and drink provided every day and lots of Christian fun!

The schedule (changes are possible) is as follows Thursday 6pm meal, then there will be an open mic for anyone who would like to sing a song, read a poem, give a testimony or a praise.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be the 6pm meal followed by Music from the each night from 6:30pm-7:30pm then Speaker Jerry Britton will speak from 7:30pm-8:00pm on Friday, Dave Kingberrys will speak Saturday, and Birt Cooper will speak on Sunday. Each night, some of the adult and children’s activities will include badminton, horse shoes, volleyball, baseball, etc.

Free, primitive camping is available on the grounds, (all self-contained). The campers schedule is the same each day, starting at 9:30am-10:00am will be kids crafts and adult devotions, 11:30am-12:30pm there will be a hay ride and lunch under crosses, from 2:00pm-3:00pm adults and children will be able to play badminton, horse shoes, volleyball, baseball, etc. And to wrap up the afternoon at 4:00pm campers can pray for God’s direction.

It is asked that attendees bring their own sitting arrangements. Free will donations will be accepted. Children are welcome to attend but are their parent’s responsibility at all times.

For questions please address Lance & Jeanie Sprague at 310 W. Larch Rd, Harrison, Mi 48625 or by phone at 989-539-3210.