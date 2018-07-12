BBBS announces match

July 12, 2018

Reverend Jeremy Gomez was introduced to his Little Brother Avery last week in Clare. They are looking forward to getting outside this summer and are already making plans to settle a rivalry with trips to Spartan Stadium and The Big House to make a more informed decision. Have fun guys!



Our community has some incredible role models who can make a difference when mentoring a child. Thank you Reverend Jeremy for stepping forward to be a part of that difference. Find out how you can be a part of Something Big by contacting (989) 386-9304, info@midmichiganbbbs.org, or message us on Facebook.