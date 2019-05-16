Clare summer concert series begins June 6

May 16, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Every summer Clare Parks and Recreation features music in the City Park on Thursday evenings.



Parks and Rec Director Joy Simmer said, “Load up your lawn chairs and join us for live music under the water tower at the Clare City Park on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., starting June 6th. Clare Parks and Recreation have combined efforts with local businesses and organizations to provide the community with this great music series.”



She continued, “We will have some local organizations who will be hosting kids’ games, activities or crafts during the concert “Summer Fun” addition. The 2019 Summer Concert Series is a free event and is sure to have music for everyone to enjoy. Hope to see you there!”



Summer Fun Dates featuring a kids’ game or craft station will be during each of the Summer Concert Series dates.

The Blue Water Ramblers will be kicking off the concert series on June 6th.



Summer Music Schedule:

*June 6th starts the Summer Concerts “Kick-Off with Extraordinary Folk Music by the Blue Water Ramblers. The event is sponsored by Medilodge of Clare and MidMichigan Health. Kids fun by Clare-Gladwin Great Start Collaborative & Ten 16 Recovery Network.



*June 13th Johnny Hunt and Friends will be featured with their Eclectic and Acoustic music sponsored by Some Ukulele Nuts (Sun). Kids’ fun sponsored by MMCAA Early Childhood Services & Ten 16 Recovery Network.



*June 20th brings to the park the Sunshine String Band with Folk and Bluegrass music. They are sponsored by the Clare County Arts Council. Fun for the kids will be by MMCAA Early Childhood Services.



*June 27th, the “Summerfest Kick-Off event” will feature classic Rock by Nightshift, sponsored by Cops and Doughnuts. Fun for the youngsters by MMCAA Early Childhood Services & Ten Recovery Network.



*July 4th: On the 4th of July Gabe Couch will perform “Variety” sponsored by Clare Firefighters and Fire Boosters. On the 4th, Clare Parks and Recreation will sponsor Kids fun.



*July 11th, Kevin Chamberlain’s Country music will be featured. The evening is sponsored by Ponderosa Steakhouse of Clare. Summer Fun by MSU Extension, 4-H and Clare Gladwin RESD Early On.



*July 18th will feature classic rock by Southbound, sponsored by Chemical Bank and Schumacher Insurance Agency. Kids’ fun sponsored by the Pere Marquette District Library.



*July 25th brings Country Express with Old-Time Country music, sponsored by Pioneer Golden Estates. Summer fun for the kids by Clare-Gladwin Great Start Collaborative & Ten 16 Recovery Network.



*August 1st Gordy Garris will perform pop and mainstream music, sponsored by Avant Garde Realty. Kids’ fun will be sponsored by MSU Extension and 4-H.



*August 8th the performance in the park will be acoustic folk and Christian contemporary music by The Harpers. The evening is sponsored by Bella Senior Care and Private Duty Care. Summer Fun for youngsters by Clare Gladwin Great Start Collaborative & Ten 16 Recovery Network.



*August 15th will feature a performance of multi-generation popular music and folk music by Stephanie Terpening. The performance is sponsored by Jaynie Smith Hoerauf, P.C. Sumer Fun sponsored by Clare-Gladwin RESD Early On.



*August 29th winds up the Concert Series with a special addition to the season when blues will be performed by The Real Deal. This extra performance is sponsored by Jim’s Body Shop and by Martin Heating & Cooling.



And there’s still more music to enjoy in Clare!



Additional summer music in Clare is planned at the Clare Music Fest from June 27th to June 29th and during the annual Old 27 Car Tour on August 22. For more information visit www.claremichigan.com.



For more information about the Summer Concert Series, contact Clare City Parks and Recreation (989) 386-7541 extension 213 for find them on Facebook under Clare Parks and Recreation.

