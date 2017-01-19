Clares New 515 Exhibit Metal and Oil Opens

The 515 Gallery of downtown Clare is excited to start the New Year with an exceptional exhibit entitled “Metal & Oil”. This exhibit’s free opening reception will be Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. and will feature the unique metal sculptures of Ryan Flesher (Mt. Pleasant) and the powerful abstract oil paintings of Kathy Jones (Midland).

Ryan Flesher’s series of work is based on questions regarding the human condition. His metal sculptures pose incomplete visual narratives and allow the viewer to question both what is presented and their own related experiences. Flesher’s work allows for an open dialogue about life

– its difficulties and triumphs both mentally & physically.

Kathy Jones creates paintings that emanates positive energy with color and contrast. Her hues and abstraction connect the viewer with a joyful, positive image that leaves the negative behind. Jones vibrant oils tap into emotions, feeling and energy capturing the viewer’s attention, making them curious for a closer look.