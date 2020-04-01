Classifieds
April 1, 2020
FURNITURE & APPLIANCES
- Queen Pillow Top mattress set. $199 each. King
$299. Full set $150. All new in plastic. 989-832-1866
- Amish Building 12×16 metal Storage Building. Amish
built. 3,630 includes delivery. 989-832-1866
- Amish log headboard with queen pillow top
mattress set. New in plastic. cost $975. Sell $275, 989-923-1278
BINGO- Farwell bingo Tues. 6PM, open 4pm CC Senior Comm.
Ctr. 989-588-4669 50/50 Jackpot Over 18 Welcome Proceeds:BLDG/Upkeep License
A22094
Automobiles/Auction-Bids being taken. Minimum bid apply must
be sent to Clute’s 630 W 5th St. Clare MI 48617. BIDS MUST BE IN BY
4-6-2020 12PM
- 90’s Old’s Mobile 1G3WH12M2TF355262
- 90 Toyota JT4UN24 DXV0043165
- 99 GMC 1GKDT13W7X2SS7215
- 14 Chevy Sebring 1C3EL4693NS27679
- 02 Saturn 1G8ZFS28S2Z249232
- 05 Dodge Stratus 1B3EL46J25SN629582
FOR SALE
- 2 BEDROOM HOUSE-18.5 acres, Harrison. New roof. New
hickory kitchen cabinets with appliances. Knotty pine in kitchen, living rom
and hallway with new lights and ceiling fans. $90,000. Price negotiable.
810-531-6871
- MOVING SALE- Saturday March 27 from 9:00 am to
3:00 pm at 712 N. Rainbow Drive Clare MI
Farwell PineHurst
Senior Apartments
- 1-bedroom apartments, 62 years or older,
disabled (regardless of age), rent based on income (if qualified). Barrier free
units available, contact Carolyn (989) 588-3360 or Susan (616) 942-6553, equal
housing opportunity, TDD 711. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
For Rent
- 3 bedroom home, rural-gravel road, $600 per
month plus utilities, 2-car garage, 1 ½ baths, must be able to take care of yard
around house and help with snow removal. Deposit and 1 months rent before moving
in. No pets. 989-386-9673
Village Glen Apartments
- 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, rent based in
income, section & vouchers accepted. 231-743-6563. 530 W. First St. Marion
MI 49669 TTY 711. villageglen@kmgprestige.com
Recent Comments