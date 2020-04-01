Classifieds

April 1, 2020

FURNITURE & APPLIANCES

Queen Pillow Top mattress set. $199 each. King $299. Full set $150. All new in plastic. 989-832-1866

Amish Building 12×16 metal Storage Building. Amish built. 3,630 includes delivery. 989-832-1866

Amish log headboard with queen pillow top mattress set. New in plastic. cost $975. Sell $275, 989-923-1278

BINGO- Farwell bingo Tues. 6PM, open 4pm CC Senior Comm. Ctr. 989-588-4669 50/50 Jackpot Over 18 Welcome Proceeds:BLDG/Upkeep License A22094

Automobiles/Auction-Bids being taken. Minimum bid apply must be sent to Clute’s 630 W 5th St. Clare MI 48617. BIDS MUST BE IN BY 4-6-2020 12PM

90’s Old’s Mobile 1G3WH12M2TF355262

90 Toyota JT4UN24 DXV0043165

99 GMC 1GKDT13W7X2SS7215

14 Chevy Sebring 1C3EL4693NS27679

02 Saturn 1G8ZFS28S2Z249232

05 Dodge Stratus 1B3EL46J25SN629582

FOR SALE

2 BEDROOM HOUSE-18.5 acres, Harrison. New roof. New hickory kitchen cabinets with appliances. Knotty pine in kitchen, living rom and hallway with new lights and ceiling fans. $90,000. Price negotiable. 810-531-6871

MOVING SALE- Saturday March 27 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at 712 N. Rainbow Drive Clare MI

Farwell PineHurst Senior Apartments

1-bedroom apartments, 62 years or older, disabled (regardless of age), rent based on income (if qualified). Barrier free units available, contact Carolyn (989) 588-3360 or Susan (616) 942-6553, equal housing opportunity, TDD 711. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

For Rent

3 bedroom home, rural-gravel road, $600 per month plus utilities, 2-car garage, 1 ½ baths, must be able to take care of yard around house and help with snow removal. Deposit and 1 months rent before moving in. No pets. 989-386-9673

Village Glen Apartments

1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, rent based in income, section & vouchers accepted. 231-743-6563. 530 W. First St. Marion MI 49669 TTY 711. villageglen@kmgprestige.com

