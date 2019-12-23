Community Calendar December 2019

December 23, 2019

DECEMBER 20,21, 22

A Timeless Journey….Travel to Bethlehem 2,000 years ago to be counted in the Roman Census. Hear the angels announce the birth of the Messiah. Listen as shepherds, a prophet, and wise men talk of signs and wonders. Enjoy the city alive with activity but no room at the inn. Avoid the danger and taunting of the Roman soldiers and tax collectors. See a newborn babe asleep in a manger. Experience all this and more as you Walk Through Bethlehem. Join us for this free event on December 20, 21, and arrive between 6 and 8 pm at Clare Assembly Of God 3557 E. Colonville Rd. Clare, MI 48617. Contact 989-386-3232, www.clareaog.com/walkthroughbethlehem



DECEMBER 24

ROUNDING OUT THE CONCERT ARE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WICKED

Baby It’s Cold Outside and Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24 by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The concert begins at 7:30 pm. Admission is free and open to all ages. Refreshments and snacks will be provided by the band members following the concert. Those interested in more information or inquiring on joining the group can visit their Face book page or website at www.gatewaybands.org.



BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH

Would like to welcome everyone to our Christmas Eve Candle Light Service on Tues. Dec. 24 2019 at 6 pm. The address is; 10232 Lake Station Ave.



DECEMBER 28

FREE SATURDAY SOUP DINNER

A Free Saturday Soup Dinner will be held at 4:00- 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 28th at the Clare United Methodist Church located at 105 E. 7th. Street in Clare. The Dinner includes Soups, Sandwiches, Salads, Desserts, and Drinks. Live music along with free take home items for personal use are included. Please join us for a time sharing and enjoying breaking bread together. If you need more information please Contact Laurie, 989-506-1812



JANUARY 31, 2020

CLARE HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME

NOMINATIONS

Nominations for the 2020 Clare High School Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted until January 31, 2020. Forms can be obtained in the High School Athletic office or on line at www.clare.k12.mi.us on the Athletic page. Please contact Doug Haggart at 989-386-9979 or bighags@clare.k12.mi.us for more information.



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS

SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net

Share This Post Tweet