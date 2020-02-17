Community Calendar February 2020

February 17, 2020

February 19

Bob Guiliana, from Guys and Dolls Studio will be presenting a two-hour seminar discussing techniques to improve your phone photography.He will also demonsrte varius apps that add enhancements and creativity to your images. This event is sponsored by Clare County Arts Council and will take place on February 19 starting at 6:30. It will be held at the Clare Union Depot, 4th Street Clare and cost $20. Participants should feel free to bring their phone cameras. If you have questions, please call Carol at 989.386.3925

On Going Events

Veterans Coffee Hour Sponsored by Blare county Veterans Services. Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and dounuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net

Kevin Sherwood Scholarship Fundraiser Arrangements have been made for the sale of raffle tickets for the Kevin Sherwood Scholarship Fundraiser at Family Fare in Harrison from 9am until 6pm. If anyone is willing to volunteer for a few hours this Saturday to sell tickets please let Kim Davis (davisk@clareco.net<mailto:davisk@clareco.net>/989-539-7166 ext 4236 know. We are also asking for any agencies or individuals willing to sell tickets until 03-05-20 to please reach out to Kim as well and we will get you some. They are $5 each. Any and all participation is greatly appreciated! They also have the dates of Saturday, February 29th for raffle tickets sales at Cops & Donuts in Clare, if anyone might be available to help out on those dates.

Clare County Democratic Party Meetings The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30pm. For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com or to Facebook at www.facebook.com/claredems

You’re Invited Saturday night in Lincoln Township in Firemen’s Auxiliary is hosting Euchre Parties in 2020 at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George. Hall opens at 5pm: play is at 6pm. February 8 & 22, March 14 & 18, and April 11 & 25. There will be prizes every week. On May 9th there is an awards night and silent auction. For more information call Pat at 989-593-2414 or Betty at 989-539-4839

Living Hope Lutheran Church Community of Hope Free Clothing 6 Month Schedule for the Free Clothing Store

Feb. 25, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm March 10, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm March 24, Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm April 4, Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm May 12, Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm May 26, Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm June 9, Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm June 23, Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm We will be closed all of July 2020 We will be open unless the schools are closed because of the weather. We are presently located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in. 2370 W Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Red’s Party and Marathon station. However, we are in the process of building a new building at Living Hope Lutheran Church. 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell to better serve you. We are committed to serving and helping out community and you can help by donating to our GOFUNDME website to make this a reality. Our present building is in bad shape and will not withstand another year. If any questions contact Marian 1-989-544-2883 or DeLynn 1-989-588-9701 www.gofundme.com/f/prwa5-community-of-hope

February 27 to April 23

515 Gallery Presents “Views & Perspectives”

The 515 Gallery in downtown Clare, is excited to begin the 2020 season with “Views & Perpectives” featuring three woman artists, Marlies Manning, Margo Berke, and Diane Mooradian from Thursday, February 27 through April 23, 2020. This unique combination of watercolors, pastels, pencils & quilts will showcase a beautiful creative appreciation of rural life. The free opening reception on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm will have live music by the Palooka Brothers, an incredible all-timey string band. Don’t miss the opening reception of “Views & Perspectives”, at 515 Gallery on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm. to meet the artists, view their work, and enjoy music by the Palooka Brothers.

March 10-19

The Midland County Chapters of Nami

The National Alliance on mental Illness, is offering a free, 11-week program this spring for family members and caregivers of adults with mental illness. NAMI Family to Family is taught by NAMI-trained family members who know that it’s like to experience a loved one’s mental illness. The program includes presentations, discussion, and interactive exercises. It includes information about schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, and other mental health conditions. Family to Family will meet on Tuesdays in Midland from 6:15-8:45pm, beginning on March 10 and ending on May 19. To register, call 989-948-3273 or email NAMImidlandMI@gmail.com. The last class is open to persons living in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and the Clare, Mt. Pleasant and West Branch areas.

