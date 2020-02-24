Community Calendar February 2020

February 24, 2020

FEBRUARY 29

DESTINATION IMAGINATION

More than 130 highly creative students from local schools

that are involved in Destination Imagination, a global academic

program that teaches students the creative process and

21st century skills, will demonstrate their skills in developing

innovative solutions to complex STEAM-based (science,

technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) challenges.

Two teams from Clare Primary are participating in this

tournament!

WHEN: Saturday, February 29th from 12:30-4:00 pm with

the winners announced at 4:30 in MS gym.

WHERE: Clare Primary School



MARCH 10 -19

THE MIDLAND COUNTY CHAPTER OF NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, is offering a free,11-week program this spring for family members and caregivers of adults with mental illness. NAMI Family to Family is taught by NAMI-trained family members who

know what it’s like to experience a loved one’s mental illness. The program includes presentations, discussion, and interactive exercises. It includes information about schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, and other mental health conditions. Family to Family will meet on Tuesdays in Midland from 6:15-8:45pm, beginning on March 10 and ending on May. To register, call 989-948-3273 or email: NAMImidland- MI@gmail.com. The class is open to persons living in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and the Clare, Mt. Pleasant, and West Branch areas.



MARCH 13-15

THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL MICHIGAN (HBACM)

is hosting its annual Home Show March 13, 14 and 15. The Home Show, a three-day event, will take place at Morey Courts Recreation Center. The event hours are as follows: Friday 5 – 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. “We are excited to host the Home Show at Morey Courts this year,” said Carmelina Crisci, chief executive officer of

HBACM. “Morey Courts is centrally-located and allows easy access for visitors. Its fresh-open concept will allow us to host over 150 booth spaces. We encourage you all to join us for your opportunity to visit and get those projects started.” The Lego Home Building competition will be back this

year. The friendly competition provides a creative outlet for local children while promoting a career in the home building industry. The sixth-annual event takes place March 15 with heats starting at 11:30 a.m. First and second place prizes will be awarded from each age group. Children kindergarten through eighth grade may register for the event. For more information on the Home Show, visit www. hbacm.com or visit our event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ hbacmhomeshow



MARCH 18 & 25

CLARE COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL WILL BE OFFERING A CLASS

Understanding Your Digital SLR Camera. This class will be held on March 18, March 25 and April 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Clare Union Depot in downtown Clare. To complete the assignments you will need your own

camera for this class, the camera should be digital. The instructor is long time award winning professional photographer, Bob Guiliani. He and his wife, Linda, own Guys & Dolls Photography of Clare. To register call 989.240.3644.



APRIL 1

CALLING ALL HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS!

Applications are now available for the CCDP $1000.00 scholarship for graduating High School Seniors. You must be a high school senior residing in or attending high school in Clare County to apply. Every year the Clare County Democratic Party offers this scholarship opportunity to support students as they pursue their future college goals. Notices have been sent to high schools in Harrison, Clare, Farwell, Gladwin, Marion, Beaverton, and Evart. The application deadline is April 1st. For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com/scholarships.htm



APRIL 4

CRAFT SHOW AND MARKETPLACE

Farwell Women’s Club is housing their 29th Annual Free Admission Craft Show and Marketplace Saturday April 4, 2020 from 9:00am- 3:00pm

Located at the Farwell High School Lunch will be Available Sponsored by the Fawell Area women’s clube For further information and registration

call 989-588-3140



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net



KEVIN SHERWOOD SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER

Arrangements have been made for the sale of raffle tickets for the Kevin Sherwood Scholarship Fundraiser at Family Fare in Harrison from 9 am until 6 pm. If anyone is willing to volunteer for a few hours this Saturday

to sell tickets, please let Kim Davis (davisk@clareco. net – mailto:davisk@clareco.net) (989 539 7166 ext-4236) know. We are also asking for any agencies or individuals willing to sell tickets until 03-05-20 to please reach out to Kim as well and we will get you some. They are $5 each.

Any and all participation is greatly appreciated! They also have the dates of Saturday, February 8th and Saturday, February 29th for raffle tickets sales at Cops & Donuts in Clare, if anyone might be available to help out on

those dates.



CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETINGS

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings

the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. For more information go to www. clarecountydemocrats.com or to Facebook at www. facebook.com/clarecountydems



YOU’RE INVITED

Saturday night in Lincoln Township the Firemen’s Auxiliary is hosting Euchre Parties in 2020 at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George. Hall opens at 5 pm; play is at 6 pm. February 22, March 14 & 18 and April 11 & 25. There will be prizes every week. On May 9th there is an awards night and silent auction. For more information call Pat at 989-539-2414 or Betty at 989-539- 4839



LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH- COMMUNITY OF HOPE FREE CLOTHING 6 MONTH SCHEDULE FOR THE FREE CLOTHING STORE

Feb. 25, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

March 10, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

March 24, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April14, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April 28, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 12, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 26, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

June 9, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

June 23, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

WE WILL BE CLOSED ALL OF JULY 2020

We will be open unless the schools are closed because of the weather. We are presently located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in, 2370 W Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Red’s Party and Marathon station. However, we

are in the process of building a new building at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell, to better serve you. We are committed to serving and helping our community and you can help by donating to our

GOFUNDME website to make this a reality. Our present building is in bad shape and will not withstand another year. If any questions contact Marian 1-989-544-2883 or DeLynn 1-989-588-9701 www.gofundme.com/f/prwa5-

community-of-hope



The 515 Gallery in downtown Clare, is excited to begin the

2020 season with “Views & Perspectives” featuring three women artists, Marlies Manning, Margo Berke, and Diane Mooradian from Thursday, February 27 through April 23,

