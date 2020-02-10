Community Calendar February 2020

February 10, 2020

FEBUARY 8

FARWELL BAND BOOSTERS PRESENTS: CABIN FEVER VARIETY SHOW

February 8, 2020 @ 6:30 PM. Doors open at 6:30PM. Farwell High School Jamie Performing Arts center Students $4/Adults $6 Come out for a great evening of entertainment and support the Farwell Band Program.



DON’T MISS WINTER BLAST

10am-2pm Saturday, February 8 on the Harrison Campus of Mid Michigan College at the newly constructed Poet Family Outdoor Education Center.

This event is free family fun where kids can enjoy snowshoeing, an ice fi shing demo, cross country skiing, fat tire biking, a winter craft activity, disc

golf, making s’mores and more! Winter Blast is presented by Mid Michigan College, Michigan State University Extension, and Jay’s Sporting Goods.

Adults and children please dress appropriately for outdoor weather conditions. For more information call (989) 539-7805 or (989) 386-6625.



FEBUARY 13

MIDMICHIGAN HOME CARE

Hosting a family grief support event in partnership with the Children’s Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the West Midland Family Center, located at 4011 W. Isabella Road in Shepherd, Mich. During the event, families will come together to

share and support one another while learning about grief and loss, coping skills and family strength building. Events will include family-friendly activities and snacks. Registration for this even is required. Those who

would like to register or learn more about the event may call MidMichigan Home Care at (989) 633- 1437, or Candice Woodfield, bereavement coordinator, at (989) 633-1418.



FEBUARY 14

VALENTINE’S DINNER

Clare VFW Post 5738 is hosting a Valentine’s Dinner prime rib or chicken breast. Friday Feb 14th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm come be our guest all are

welcome.



FEBUARY 15

VALENTINE’S DINNER

Swiss Steak Dinner, February 15, 2020 Saturday 4-7pm. New Hope Fellowship missionary church 9115 Pere marquette Clare Michigan.



FEBUARY 19

BOB GUILIANI, FROM GUYS AND DOLLS STUDIO,

will be presenting a two-hour seminar discussing techniques to improve your phone photography. He will also demonstrate various apps that add enhancements and creativity to your images. This event is sponsored by Clare County Arts Council and will take place on February 19 starting at 6:30. It will be held at the Clare Union Depot, 4th Street, Clare, and cost $20. Participants should feel free to bring their phone cameras. If you have questions, please call Carol at 989.386.3925



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net



KEVIN SHERWOOD SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER

Arrangements have been made for the sale of raffle tickets for the Kevin Sherwood Scholarship Fundraiser at Family Fare in Harrison from 9 am until 6 pm. If anyone is willing to volunteer for a few hours this Saturday to sell tickets, please let Kim Davis (davisk@clareco.netdavisk@clareco.net / 989 539 7166 ext4236) know. We are also asking for any agencies or individuals willing to sell tickets until 03-05-20 to please reach out to Kim as well and we will get you some. They are $5 each. Any and all participation is greatly appreciated! They also have the dates of Saturday, February 8th

and Saturday, February 29th for raffle tickets sales at Cops & Donuts in Clare, if anyone might be available to help out on those dates.



CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETINGS

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm.



YOU’RE INVITED

Saturday night in Lincoln Township the Firemen’s Auxiliary is hosting Euchre Parties in 2020 at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George. Hall

opens at 5 pm; play is at 6 pm. February 8 & 22, March 14 & 18 and April 11 & 25. There will be prizes every week. On May 9th there is an awards night and silent auction. For more information call Pat at 989-539-2414 or Betty at 989-539-4839



LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH COMMUNITY OF HOPE FREE CLOTHING 6 MONTH SCHEDULE FOR THE FREE CLOTHING STORE

Feb. 11, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Feb. 25, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

March 10, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

March 24, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April14, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April 28, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 12, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 26, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

June 9, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

June 23, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm



WE WILL BE CLOSED ALL OF JULY 2020

We will be open unless the schools are closed because of the weather. We are presently located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in, 2370 W Ludington

Drive, Farwell across from Red’s Party and Marathon station. However, we are in the process of building a new building at Living Hope Lutheran

Church, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell, to better serve you. We are committed to serving and helping our community and you can help by donating to our GOFUNDME website to make this a reality. Our present building is in bad shape and will not withstand another year. If any questions contact Marian 1-989-544-2883 or DeLynn 1-989-588- 9701 www.gofundme.com/f/prwa5-community-ofhope



FEBUARY 27 TO APRIL 23

515 GALLERY PRESENTS “VIEWS & PERSPECTIVES”

The 515 Gallery in downtown Clare, is excited to begin the 2020 season with “Views & Perspectives” featuring three women artists, Marlies Manning, Margo Berke, and Diane Mooradian from Thursday, February 27 through April 23, 2020. This unique combination of watercolors, pastels, pencils & quilts will showcase a beautiful creative appreciation of rural life. The free opening reception on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm will have live music by the Palooka Brothers, an incredible all-timey string band.

Don’t miss the opening reception of “Views & Perspectives” at 515 Gallery on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm. to meet the artists, view their work,

and enjoy music by the Palooka Brothers.



MARCH 10 -19

THE MIDLAND COUNTY CHAPTER OF NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, is offering a free,11-week program this spring for family members and caregivers of adults with mental illness.

NAMI Family to Family is taught by NAMI-trained family members who know what it’s like to experience a loved one’s mental illness. The program

includes presentations, discussion, and interactive exercises. It includes information about schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, and other mental health conditions. Family to Family will meet on Tuesdays in Midland from 6:15-8:45pm, beginning on March 10 and ending on May 19. To register, call 989-948-3273 or email: NAMImidlandMI@gmail.com. The class is open to persons living in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and the Clare, Mt. Pleasant, and West Branch areas.

