Community Calendar January 2020

January 20, 2020

JANUARY 18

SPAGHETTI DINNER

Fundraiser for New Beginning Bible Church Adults $7, Suggested Donation of Children 12 & under $4, Family of 5 $20. Satuday January 18 5:30pm to 7:00pm New Beginning Bible Church 515 Arthur Rd. Lake George, MI

Meal Includes Spagetti, Salad, Garlic Bread, Coffee, Tea, Kool Aid



JANUARY 22

THE CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS HOSTING AN ARTWORK

PAINTING PARTY

Wed. January 22nd, 6:30 pm at the 515 Gallery in Clare. Go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/

clarecountydems for all the details. The Public is welcome. Please RSVP by January 20th with Stephanie Terpening, County Party Chair, at contact@clarecountydemocrats.com.



JANUARY 25

ANNUAL SOUP SALAD SUPPER

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 4:30pm to 7:00pm at the Rosebush United Methodist Church, 3805 School Road in Rosebush. Homemade soups, salads, rolls, dessert and beverage. $10 for adults and children age 11 and up, $5 for children 5 to 10 years old, under fi ve eat free. Take-out available. Purchase tickets at the door.



FREE SATURDAY SOUP DINNER

At the Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th. Street, Clare, MI 48617. Dinner is on the 25th. of January, at 4:00 PM til 6:00PM ,. and includes Soups Sandwiches, Salads, Desserts, drinks, and live Music. Also, free take home

items for personal use are given out.



METHODIST CHURCH NEST DATE

January 25th, Hope to See you then! Free Saturday Soup 4-6p.m. At Clare United Methodist Church, 105 E. 7th Street, Clare Last Saturday of every month Soup Sandwiches Dessert lemonade milk coffee and tea Music Please come join us if you have questions call 989-506-1812 or 989-588-2256



JANUARY 31

CLARE HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS

Nominations for the 2020 Clare High School Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted until January 31, 2020. Forms can be obtained in the High School Athletic Offi ce or on line at www.clare.k12.mi.us on the Athletic page. Please contact Doug Haggart at 989-386-9979 or bighags@clare.k12. mi.us for more information.

FEBUARY 1

METHODIST CHURCH – BEAST FEAST

Community wild game dinner (free) Saturday, February 1st at 6 p.m.

in the Clare united Methodist church 105 E. Seventh Street Fellowship Hall

if you have questions call 989-506-1812 or 989-588-2256



FEBUARY 13

MIDMICHIGAN HOME CARE

Hosting a family grief support event in partnership with the Children’s Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the West Midland Family Center, located at 4011 W. Isabella Road in Shepherd, Mich. During the event, families will come together

to share and support one another while learning about grief and loss, coping skills and family strength building. Events will include amilyfriendly

activities and snacks. Registration for this even is required. Those who would like to register or learn more about the event may call MidMichigan Home Care at (989) 633-1437, or Candice Woodfield, bereavement coordinator, at (989) 633-1418.



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net



CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETINGS

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 8th at the Pere Marquette Library, 185 E. 4th St. Clare, Michigan in the

Basement Meeting Room. We will be discussing the upcoming Jan. 22nd Resistance Art Class. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings and events. Hope to see you there! For more information go to ww.clarecountydemocrats. com or on Facebook at www. facebook.com/clarecountydems, and you can also contact: Stephanie Terpening, County Party Chair, at contact@clarecountydemocrats.com.



YOU’RE INVITED

Saturday night in Lincoln Township the Firemen’s Auxiliary is hosting Euchre Parties in 2020 at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George. Hall opens at 5 pm; play is at 6 pm. January 11 & 25, February 8 & 22, March 14

& 18 and April 11 & 25. There will be prizes every week. On May 9th there is an awards night and silent auction. For more information call Pat at 989-539-2414 or Betty at 989-539- 4839



LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH COMMUNITY OF HOPE FREE CLOTHING 6 MONTH SCHEDULE FOR THE FREE CLOTHING STORE

Jan. 28, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Feb. 11, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Feb. 25, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

March 10, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

March 24, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April14, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April 28, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 12, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 26, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

June 9, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

June 23, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm



WE WILL BE CLOSED ALL OF JULY 2020

We will be open unless the schools are closed because of the weather. We are presently located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in, 270 W Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Red’s Party and Marathon station. However, we are in the process of building a new building at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell, to better serve you. We are committed to serving and helping our community and you can help by donating to our

GOFUNDME website to make this a reality. Our present building is in bad shape and will not withstand another year. If any questions contact Marian 1-989-544-2883 or DeLynn 1-989-588-9701 www.gofundme.com/f/prwa5-community-of-hope

Share This Post Tweet