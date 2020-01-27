Community Calendar January 2020

January 27, 2020

JANUARY 25

ANNUAL SOUP SALAD SUPPER

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 4:30pm to 7:00pm at the Rosebush United ethodist Church, 3805 School Road in Rosebush. Homemade soups, salads, rolls, dessert and beverage. $10 for adults and children age 11 and up, $5

for children 5 to 10 years old, under five eat free. Takeout available. Purchase tickets at the door.



FREE SATURDAY SOUP DINNER

At the Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th Street, Clare, MI 48617. Dinner is on the 25th. of January, at 4:00 PM til 6:00PM ,. and includes Soups Sandwiches, Salads, Desserts, drinks, and live Music. Also, free take home items for personal use are given out.



METHODIST CHURCH NEST DATE

January 25th, Hope to See you then! Free Saturday Soup 4-6p.m. At Clare United Methodist Church, 105 E. 7th Street, Clare Last Saturday of every month Soup Sandwiches Dessert lemonade milk coffee and tea Music Please come join us if you have questions call 989-506-1812 or 989-588-2256



JANUARY 31

CLARE HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS

Nominations for the 2020 Clare High School Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted until January 31, 2020. Forms can be obtained in the High School Athletic Office or on line at www.clare.k12.mi.us on the Athletic page. Please contact Doug Haggart at 989-386-9979 or bighags@ clare.k12.mi.us for more information.



FEBRUARY 1

METHODIST CHURCH – BEAST FEAST

Community wild game dinner (free) Saturday, February 1st at 6 p.m.

in the Clare united Methodist church 105 E. Seventh Street Fellowship Hall

if you have questions call 989-506-1812 or 989-588-2256



FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN FARWELL

Sat., February 1st, Free Food Distribution in Farwell: The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Support event will be on Saturday, February 1st. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Clare County Senior Community Center at 101 W. Michigan St. in Farwell. All who want food will receive it as long as supplies last with the limitation of one food package per household. Patrons should bring a picture ID and reusable bags, boxes, or baskets if possible.



CLARE COUNTY COMMUNITY MEMBERS AND BUSINESSES ARE SPONSORING THE FEBRUARY FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION.

The food distributions are conducted by the Community Nutrition Network, an equal opportunity provider. For more information about the Community Nutrition Network’s monthly free food distribution and nutritional education events or to make a donation or sponsor a distribution, email us at CommunityNutritionNetwork@ gmail.com or message us on Facebook at Community Nutrition Network-Clare County.



FEBUARY 8

FARWELL BAND BOOSTERS PRESENTS: CABIN FEVER VARIETY SHOW

February 8, 2020 @ 6:30 PM. Doors open at 6 PM. Located at the Farwell High School Jamie Performing Arts Center. Students $4/Adults $6 Come out for a great evening of entertainment and support the Farwell Band Program.



FEBUARY 13

MIDMICHIGAN HOME CARE

Hosting a family grief support event in partnership with the Children’s Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the West Midland Family Center, located at 4011 W. Isabella

Road in Shepherd, Mich. During the event, families will come together to share and support one another while learning about grief and loss, coping skills and family strength building. Events will include family-friendly activities and snacks. Registration for this even is required. Those who would like to register or learn more about the event may call MidMichigan Home Care at (989) 633-1437, or Candice Woodfi eld, bereavement coordinator, at (989) 633-1418.



FEBUARY 19

BOB GUILIANI, FROM GUYS AND DOLLS STUDIO,

will be presenting a two-hour seminar discussing techniques to improve your phone photography. He will also demonstrate various apps that add enhancements and creativity to your images. This event is sponsored by Clare County Arts Council and will take place on February 19 starting at 6:30. It will be held at the Clare Union Depot, 4th Street, Clare, and cost $20. Participants should feel free to bring their phone cameras. If you have questions, please call Carol at 989.386.3925



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net



KEVIN SHERWOOD SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, arrangements have been made for the sale of raffl e tickets for the Kevin Sherwood Scholarship Fundraiser at Family Fare in Harrison from 9 am until 6 pm. If anyone is willing to volunteer for a few hours this Saturday to sell tickets, please let Kim Davis (davisk@

clareco.netdavisk@clareco.net / 989 539 7166 ext4236) know. We are also asking for any agencies or individuals willing to sell tickets until 03-05-20 to please reach out to Kim as well and we will get you some. They are $5 each.

Any and all participation is greatly appreciated! They also have the dates of Saturday, February 8th and Saturday, February 29th for raffle tickets sales at Cops & Donuts in Clare, if anyone might be available to help out on those dates.



CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETINGS

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 8th at the Pere Marquette Library, 185 E. 4th St. Clare, Michigan in

the Basement Meeting Room. We will be discussing the upcoming Jan. 22nd Resistance Art Class. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings and events. Hope to see you there! For more information go to ww.clarecountydemocrats. com or on Facebook at ww.facebook.com/clarecountydems, and you can also contact: Stephanie Terpening, County Party Chair, at contact@clarecountydemocrats.

com.



YOU’RE INVITED

Saturday night in Lincoln Township the Firemen’s Auxiliary is hosting Euchre Parties in 2020 at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George. Hall opens at 5 pm; play is at 6 pm. January 11 & 25, February 8 & 22, March 14 & 18 and April 11 & 25. There will be prizes every week. On May 9th there is an awards night and silent auction. For more information call Pat at 989- 539-2414 or Betty at 989-539-4839



LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH- COMMUNITY OF HOPE FREE CLOTHING 6 MONTH SCHEDULE FOR THE FREE CLOTHING STORE

Feb. 11, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Feb. 25, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

March 10, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

March 24, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April14, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April 28, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 12, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 26, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

June 9, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

June 23, 2020 Tuesday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm



WE WILL BE CLOSED ALL OF JULY 2020

We will be open unless the schools are closed because of the weather. We are presently located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in, 2370 W Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Red’s Party and Marathon station. However, we are in the process of building a new building at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell, to better serve you. We are committed

to serving and helping our community and you can help by donating to our GOFUNDME website to make this a reality. Our present building is in bad shape and will not withstand another year. If any questions contact Marian

1-989-544-2883 or DeLynn 1-989-588-9701 www. gofundme.com/f/prwa5-community-of-hope



CLASSES PROVIDED BY MSU EXTENSION

MSU Extension Presents Building Early Emotional Skills for Parents: Building Early Emotional Skills is a free eight-week course that helps parents and caregivers of children ages 0-3 to develop the skills needed to

support the social and emotional development of their child. This course is online and run in a self-paced, cohort style class. It is expected to take approximately one hour per week to complete the course content. Winter course begins on January 20th. Registration will run from January 13th – January 26th. Registration information: https://www.canr.msu.edu/building_early_ emotional_skills_in_young_children/online-programfor-

parents MSU Extension Presents Building Early Emotional Skills for Early Childhood Professionals: Building Early Emotional Skills (BEES) for Early Childhood professionals is an opportunity to learn more about how children develop important social emotional skills, and how you can help them learn to understand and express their emotions appropriately. This course is online and run in a self-paced, cohort style class. It is expected to take approximately one hour per week to complete the course content. This

training is approved in miRegistry for 8 hours. Winter course begins on

January 20th. Registration will run from January 13th – January 26th. Registration Information: https://www.canr.msu. edu/building_early_emotional_ skills_in_young_ children/online-programfor- professionals

Share This Post Tweet