Community Calendar January 2020

January 6, 2020

JANUARY 3

STUNT FIGHTING DEMO AT LIBRARY

Ever wondered how fight scenes in shows and movies can look so real? Professional stunt fighters in “Game of thrones” themed costumes will show how it is done at a special event next Friday at the Pere’ Marquette District Library. Professional stunt fighters will demonstrate medieval fighting methods at the special event January 3rd at 2:00 p.m. After the show, weapons and armor will be on display for viewing and may even be available to try on. The event is recommended for ages eight years and up. For more information contact the Pere Marquette District Library Circulation Desk or call 386-7576.



JANUARY 4

FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Sat., January 4th, Free Food Distribution in Farwell: The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Support event will be on Saturday, January 4th. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Clare County Senior Community Center at 101 W. Michigan St. in Farwell. All who want food will receive it as long as supplies last with the limitation of one food package per

household. Patrons should bring a picture ID and reusable bags, boxes, or baskets if possible. The January 2020 free food distribution is being sponsored in large part by the Family Fare Harrison/ Spartan Nash Annual End Hunger Campaign, as well as by Clare County community members and businesses. The food distributions are conducted by the Community Nutrition Network, an equal opportunity provider.



JANUARY 6

WINTER SEMESTER TERPENING STUDIO

The winter semester for the Terpening Studio of Music Children’s Choir starts Monday, January 6th at 3:30pm at the classroom building at Clare

United Methodist Church. The first rehearsal will be open registration for any students in k-6 grade who would like to join us for our performances during the Clare Irish Festival.



JANUARY 7

LAKE GEORGE BOOSTERS CLUB EUCHRE NIGHT

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., (north of Lake George) invites the public to play Euchre on Tuesday nights. We start Tues., January 7. Doors open at 6pm with cards starting at 7pm. The euchre night will continue throughout the year. Please bring a snack to share at the break if you wish.



JANUARY 9

MT PLEASANT AREA CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CONNECTION LUNCHEON

“HEALTHY GREENS” Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12-1:30 PM. Place, Camille’s on the River, 506 W Broadway, Mt Pleasant. We are about women connecting with God, each other and our community. No membership. Special Feature: Laura Coffee from Green Tree Co-op Grocery. Special Music: Glenda Clark. Inspirational

Speaker, Kathie Siudyia tells about how your life can change-you can hoose a new direction, in her talk” It’s All About Choices”! All this plus lunch, beverage and dessert for $12. Call Edie at 989-463-3287, Ruth at 989- 588-9315 or email Lona at lonahamilton@ yahoo.com to make a reservation and for more information.



JANUARY 16

THE FIRST MONTHLY SWISS STEAK DINNER OF 2020

Will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (at the corner of Ohio and Superior St.) on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes: Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Take-outs are available.



JANUARY 31

CLARE HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS

Nominations for the 2020 Clare High School Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted until January 31, 2020. Forms can be obtained in the High School Athletic Office or on line at www.clare.k12.mi.us on the Athletic page. Please contact Doug Haggart at 989-386-9979 or bighags@clare.k12. mi.us for more information.



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@ clareco.net



CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETINGS

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 8th at the Pere Marquette Library, 185 E. 4th St. Clare, Michigan in the

Basement Meeting Room. We will be discussing the upcoming Jan. 22nd Resistance Art Class. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings and events. Hope to see you there! For more information go to ww.clarecountydemocrats. com or on Facebook at www. facebook.com/clarecountydems, and you can also contact: Stephanie Terpening, County Party Chair, at contact@clarecountydemocrats.com.

