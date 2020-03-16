Community Calendar March 2020

March 16, 2020

MARCH 10 -19

THE MIDLAND COUNTY CHAPTER OF NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, is offering a free,11-week program this spring for family members and caregivers of adults with mental illness. NAMI Family to Family is taught by NAMI-trained family members who know what it’s like to experience a loved one’s mental illness. The program includes presentations, discussion, and interactive exercises. It includes information about schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, and other mental health conditions. Family to Family will meet on Tuesdays in Midland from 6:15-8:45pm, beginning on March 10 and ending on May 19. To register, call 989-948-3273 or email: NAMImidland- MI@gmail.com. The class is open to persons living in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and the Clare, Mt. Pleasant, and West Branch areas.



THE MONTHLY SWISS STEAK DINNER WILL

The monthly Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (at the corner of Ohio and Superior St.) on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes: Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Take-outs are available.



MARCH 14

CLARE VFW POST 5738

opening the hall to the public March 14th from daybreak until 12 noon. Hot

cocoa, coffee and snacks will be available. Downstairs at the Post from 12

until closing there will be reubens while supplies last. Open to the public come be our guest.



SHELTER PETS ARE FEELING “LUCKY”

Saturday, March 14, and a selection of family-friendly dogs and cats will be at Family Farm and Home in Clare, from 10 am to 3 pm, to make their adoptions easier for you! Volunteers from the Clare County Animal Shelter will be on-hand to introduce you to your new best friend and walk you through the simple and affordable process, and you can take your new Irish Rover or Murphy home with you the same day! Clare County Animal Shelter, Harrison, MI 48625. Hours Monday – Friday from 10 am to 4 pm, closed holidays. 989-539-3221.



MARCH 13-15

THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL MICHIGAN (HBACM)

is hosting its annual Home Show March 13, 14 and 15. The Home Show, a threeday event, will take place at Morey Courts Recreation Center. The event hours are as follows: Friday 5 – 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. “We are excited to host the Home Show at Morey Courts this year,” said Carmelina Crisci, chief executive officer of HBACM. “Morey Courts is centrally-located and allows easy access for visitors. Its fresh-open concept will allow us to host over 150 booth spaces. We encourage you all to join us for your opportunity to visit and get those projects started.” The Lego Home Building competition will be back this year. The friendly competition provides a creative outlet for local children while promoting a career in the home building industry. The sixth-annual event takes place March 15 with heats starting at 11:30 a.m. First and second place prizes will be awarded from each age group. Children kindergarten through eighth grade may register for the event. For more information on the Home Show, visit www.hbacm.com or visit our event Facebook page at www. facebook.com/hbacmhomeshow



MARCH 18, 25 & APRIL 1

CLARE COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL WILL BE OFFERING A CLASS

Understanding Your Digital SLR Camera. This class will be held on March 18, March 25 and April 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Clare Union Depot in downtown Clare. To complete the assignments you will need your own camera for this class, the camera should be digital. The instructor is long

time award winning professional photographer, Bob Guiliani. He and his wife, Linda, own Guys & Dolls Photography of Clare. To register call 989.240.3644.



MARCH 21

CLARE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Clare County Historical Society is having its Annual Planning Meeting on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pere Marquette Library in Clare. All CCHS members and anyone interested in local history is invited to attend. Contact Marty at 734-755-2638 with questions.



MARCH 28

NEW HOPE FELLOWSHIP

Donation Dinner March 28th 5pm-7pm Soup and potato bar 9115 Pere Marquette Clare MI 48617



APRIL 1

CALLING ALL HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS!

Applications are now available for the CCDP $1000.00 scholarship for graduating High School Seniors. You must be a high school senior residing in or attending high school in Clare County to apply. Every year the Clare County Democratic Party offers this scholarship opportunity to support students as they pursue their future college goals. Notices have been sent to high schools in Harrison, Clare, Farwell, Gladwin, Marion, Beaverton, and Evart. The application deadline is April 1st. For more information go to www. clarecountydemocrats.com/ scholarships.htm



APRIL 4

CRAFT SHOW AND MARKETPLACE

Farwell Women’s Club is hosting their 29th Annual Free Admission Craft Show and Marketplace Saturday April 4, 2020 from 9:00am- 3:00pm Located at the Farwell High School Lunch will be Available Sponsored by the Fawell Area women’s clube For further information and registration call 989-588-3140 or 248- 561-5973



APRIL 19

MID MICHIGAN COLLEGE ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

Tickets are now available for A Northern Tradition, Mid Michigan College’s

annual fundraiser, which is planned for April 19 at Jay’s Sporting Goods in

Clare. Last year, more than 550 people attended the event, helping the College raise more than $150,000. More than $1.7 million has been raised through this event over the last 18 years, benefiting the Mid Michigan College Foundation. Jerry Dennis will serve as the special guest at the event. Dennis is a native of northern Michigan and has earned his living since 1986 writing about fi shing, hunting, nature, and the Great Lakes for such publications as Field and Stream, Outdoor Life, and The New York Times. Among his many honors are the Michigan Author of the Year Award and

four best-book-of-the-year awards from the Outdoor Writers Association of

America. He and his wife, Gail, live near the shore of Lake Michigan not far

from Traverse City, Michigan. Tickets are available for purchase at Mid’s Harrison and Mt. Pleasant Campus Stores, Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare, online at midmich.edu/ant , or by calling (989) 773- 6622 x181. For more information about A Northern Tradition, visit midmich.edu/ant or contact Tom Olver at tolver@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6675.



ON GOING EVENTS

LAKE GEORGE BOOSTERS CLUB EUCHRE NIGHT

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., (north of Lake George) invites the public to play Euchre on Tuesday nights. Doors open at 6pm with cards starting at 7pm. The Euchre Night is year around. Please bring a snack to share at the break if you wish.



VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net



KEVIN SHERWOOD SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER

Arrangements have been made for the sale of raffl e tickets for the Kevin

Sherwood Scholarship Fundraiser at Family Fare in Harrison from 9 am until 6 pm. If anyone is willing to volunteer for a few hours this Saturday to sell tickets, please let Kim Davis (davisk@clareco.net – mailto:davisk@clareco.net) (989 539 7166 ext-4236) know. We are also asking for any agencies or individuals willing to sell tickets until 03-05-20 to please reach out to Kim as well and we will get you some. They are $5 each.

Any and all participation is greatly appreciated! They also have the dates of

Saturday, February 8th and Saturday, February 29th for raffl e tickets sales at Cops & Donuts in Clare, if anyone might be available to help out on those dates.



CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETINGS

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. For more information go to www. clarecountydemocrats.com or to Facebook at www. facebook.com/clarecountydems



YOU’RE INVITED

Saturday night in Lincoln Township the Firemen’s Auxiliary is hosting Euchre Parties in 2020 at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George. Hall opens at 5 pm; play is at 6 pm. March 14 & 18 and April 11 & 25. There will be prizes every week. On May 9th there is an awards night and silent auction. For more information call Pat at 989-539-2414 or Betty at 989-539-4839



LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH COMMUNITY OF HOPE FREE CLOTHING 6 MONTH SCHEDULE FOR THE FREE CLOTHING STORE

March 24, 2020 Tuesday

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April14, 2020 Tuesday

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April 28, 2020 Tuesday

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 12, 2020 Tuesday

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

May 26, 2020 Tuesday

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

June 9, 2020 Tuesday 9:00

am to 3:00 pm

June 23, 2020 Tuesday

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

WE WILL BE CLOSED

ALL OF JULY 2020

We will be open unless the schools are closed because of the weather. We are presently located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in, 2370 W Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Red’s Party and Marathon station. However, we are in the process of building a new building at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell, to better serve you. We are committed to serving and helping our community and you can help by donating to our

GOFUNDME website to make this a reality. Our present building is in bad

shape and will not withstand another year. If any questions contact Marian

1-989-544-2883 or DeLynn 1-989-588-9701 www. gofundme.com/f/prwa5-

community-of-hope



515 GALLERY PRESENTS “VIEWS & PERSPECTIVES”

The 515 Gallery in downtown Clare, is excited to begin the 2020 season with “Views & Perspectives” featuring three women artists, Marlies Manning, Margo Berke, and Diane Mooradian from Thursday, February 27 through April 23, 2020. This unique combination of watercolors, pastels, pencils & quilts will showcase a beautiful creative appreciation of rural life. The free opening reception on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm will have

live music by the Palooka Brothers, an incredible alltimey string band.

Don’t miss the opening reception of “Views & Perspectives” at 515 Gallery

on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm. to meet the artists, view their work,

and enjoy music by the Palooka Brothers.

