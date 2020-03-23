Community Calendar March 2020

March 23, 2020

MARCH 25 & APRIL 1

CLARE COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL WILL BE OFFERING A CLASS

Understanding Your Digital SLR Camera. This class will be held on March 18, March 25 and April 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Clare Union Depot in downtown Clare. To complete the assignments you will need your own camera for this class, the camera should be digital. The instructor is long time award winning professional photographer, Bob Guiliani. He and his wife, Linda, own Guys & Dolls Photography of Clare. To register call 989.240.3644.



MARCH 21

CLARE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Clare County Historical Society is having its Annual Planning Meeting on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pere Marquette Library in Clare. All CCHS members and anyone interested in local history is invited to attend. Contact Marty at 734-755- 2638 with questions.



THE LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY STORE

WILL BE CLOSED ON THEIR NORMAL OPEN DAYS OF TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2020 AND TUESDAY APRIL 14, 2020. .. CONTACT MARIAN 1-989-544-2883 OR

DELYNN 1-989-588- 9701 AND they WILL MAKE ARRANGEMENTS , WITH

YOU, TO MEET AT THE STORE if you are in need of clothing. TheyARE LOCATED IN THE OLD CHEMICAL BANK DRIVEIN, 2370 W LUDINGTON

DRIVE, FARWELL, ACROSS FROM RED’S Party Store.



MARCH 25

CLARE COUNTY BABY PANTRY WILL PROVIDE DRIVETHRU DISTRIBUTION

March 25 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Registered Clients may visit on one or the other of these dates and will receive a two-week supply of diapers and wipes for each child, and an optional food package. The change is being

implemented to decrease the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus

for clients and volunteers, and still provide basic services. This procedure

may be extended for an additional two weeks if successful and deemed necessary.



MARCH 28

NEW HOPE FELLOWSHIP

Donation Dinner March 28th, 5pm-7pm Soup and potato bar 9115 Pere Marquette Clare MI 48617



MARCH 31

AUTISM AWARENESS LECTURES

Planned for 11:30am and 12:30pm on Tuesday, March 31 at Mid Michigan College’s Mt. Pleasant Campus located at 2600 South Summerton Road. The

lectures will take place in the Center for Student Services in rooms 234/235.

A Parents Perspective Jamee Pappas, a parent of a student diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, will discuss her son’s journey from when he started as a student at Mid to the present. Discover helpful tips, gain an inside perspective on learning styles, and learn what a typical day of academic preparation looks like for a student on the spectrum. Listening to the Violas: Empowering College Students with Autism in Writing-Intensive

Courses Jackie Justice, Full- Time Communications Instructor at Mid, shares

tips on fi nding better ways to connect, teach, and empower. This discussion-based presentation walks participants through the adult ASD brain, both myths and truths, and works to help make connections between what we need to teach and how the students need to learn. Question and answer session to follow. Questions? Contact Amy Dykhouse, Coordinator

of Career Services & Student Accommodations, at adykhouse@ midmich.edu or (989) 317-4613.



APRIL 1

CALLING ALL HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS!

Applications are now available for the CCDP $1000.00 scholarship for

graduating High School Seniors. You must be a high school senior residing

in or attending high school in Clare County to apply. Every year the

Clare County Democratic Party offers this scholarship opportunity to support students as they pursue their future college goals. Notices have been sent to high schools in Harrison, Clare, Farwell, Gladwin, Marion, Beaverton, and Evart. The application deadline is April 1st. For more information go to www. clarecountydemocrats. com/scholarships.htm



APRIL 4

FARWELL WOMEN’S CLUB HAS CANCELLED THE CRAFT SHOW SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 4TH DUE TO THE CLOSING OF THE SCHOOLS

AND THE GOVERNOR’S MANDATES THE COMMUNITY NUTRITION NETWORK FOOD DISTRIBUTION ORIGINALLY SET FOR SATURDAY, APRIL

4TH, IN FARWELL IS BEING RESCHEDULED TO A NEW LOCATION, YET TO

BE ANNOUNCED. For your safety, and the safety of all volunteers, Community Nutrition Network is working diligently to serve the public and be compliant with practices and guidelines as set by the Center for Disease Control and State of Michigan. Please watch for details and check next week’s paper for further information.



APRIL 19

MID MICHIGAN COLLEGE ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

Tickets are now available for A Northern Tradition, Mid Michigan College’s annual fundraiser, which is planned for April 19 at Jay’s Sporting Goods

in Clare. Last year, more than 550 people attended the event, helping

the College raise more than $150,000. More than $1.7 million has been raised through this event over the last 18 years, benefiting the Mid Michigan College Foundation. Jerry Dennis will serve as the special guest

at the event. Dennis is a native of northern Michigan and has earned his living since 1986 writing about fishing, hunting, nature, and the Great Lakes for such publications as Field and Stream, Outdoor Life, and The New

York Times. Among his many honors are the Michigan Author of the

Year Award and four best-book-of-the-year awards from the Outdoor

Writers Association of America. He and his wife, Gail, live near the

shore of Lake Michigan not far from Traverse City, Michigan. Tickets are available for purchase at Mid’s Harrison and Mt. Pleasant Campus Stores,

Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare, online at midmich. edu/ant , or by calling (989) 773-6622 x181. For more information about A Northern Tradition,

visit midmich.edu/ ant or contact Tom Olver at tolver@midmich.edu or

(989) 386-6675.



ON GOING EVENTS

LAKE GEORGE BOOSTERS CLUB EUCHRE NIGHT

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., (north of Lake George) invites the public to play Euchre on Tuesday nights. Doors open at 6pm with cards starting at 7pm. The Euchre Night is year around. Please bring a snack to share at the break if you wish.



VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10

am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net



KEVIN SHERWOOD SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER

Arrangements have been made for the sale of raffle tickets for the Kevin

Sherwood Scholarship Fundraiser at Family Fare in Harrison from 9 am until 6 pm. If anyone is willing to volunteer for a few hours this Saturday to sell tickets, please let Kim Davis (davisk@clareco.net – mailto:davisk@clareco. net) (989 539 7166 ext- 4236) know. We are also

asking for any agencies or individuals willing to sell tickets until 03-05-

20 to please reach out to Kim as well and we will get you some. They are

$5 each. Any and all participation is greatly appreciated! They also have the dates of Saturday, February 8th and Saturday, February 29th for raffl e tickets sales at Cops & Donuts in Clare, if anyone might be available to

help out on those dates.



CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETINGS

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings

the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats. com or to Facebook at www.facebook. com/clarecountydems



YOU’RE INVITED

Saturday night in Lincoln Township the Firemen’s Auxiliary is hosting Euchre Parties in 2020 at the Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George. Hall opens at 5 pm; play is at 6 pm.March 14 & 18 and April 11 & 25. There will be prizes every week. On May 9th there is an awards night and silent auction. For more information call Pat at 989-539-2414 or Betty at 989-539-4839



515 GALLERY PRESENTS “VIEWS & PERSPECTIVES”

The 515 Gallery in downtown Clare, is excited to begin the 2020 season with “Views & Perspectives” featuring three women artists, Marlies Manning, Margo Berke, and Diane Mooradian from Thursday, February 27 through April 23, 2020. This unique combination of watercolors, pastels, pencils & quilts will showcase a beautiful creative appreciation of rural life. The free opening reception on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm will have live music by the Palooka Brothers, an incredible all-timey string band.

Don’t miss the opening reception of “Views & Perspectives” at 515 Gallery on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm. to meet the artists, view their work,

and enjoy music by the Palooka Brothers.

