Community Calendar November 2019

November 11, 2019

NOVEMBER 8



JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH IN CLARE HOSTING HARVEST DINNER

On Friday, November

8th, from 4:30-7:00pm,

St. John Lutheran Church in Clare will be hosting their annual Harvest Dinner. Enjoy a “seconds-welcome” Thanksgiving style buffet, featuring

pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, corn, a great variety of desserts– and of course, sauerkraut. Cost is donation. All are welcome to attend. Invite friends, stay for a while.



NOVEMBER 9

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR FARWELL COMMUNITY OF CHRIST

Saturday, November 9, 2019 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Baked Goods, Candies, Crafts, Quilts and Gift Items Soup & Salad Buffet – (Your Generous Donation)

-11:00 am to 1:00 pm 20% of All Proceeds to Benefit Farwell Band Program



The Harrison chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star will be having its

annual Christmas Craft show on November 9, 2019 at the Masonic Hall at 230 Main St. in Harrison from 9:00 until 3:00. Crafters, Vendors, and Bake sale. A luncheon will be served and Pasties will be available .



NOVEMBER 11

FARWELL HIGH SCHOOL WILL HOLD THEIR ANNUAL VETERANS DAY PROGRAM.

Begins at approximately 9:00 A.M. in the High School. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend. Veterans are asked to please arrive at 8:45 A.M. to register with their service information so they can be introduced. There will be a guest speaker, and light refreshments will be

served after the event



CLARE COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL

is offering you an opportunity to make a one of a kind wire Christmas tree lapel pin or a wire wrapped Christmas Rose necklace pendant. This will be at their next general meeting will be held on November 12 from 6-8 at the Clare Depot, 201 W Fourth Street, Clare. The cost is $20. You must re-register

by November 11 by calling 989.386.3925



SPARTA-ESTERLINE VFW POST 3039 will be having a short Veteran’s Day Ceremony at the Farwell Village Park on Veteran’s Day, November 11, @ 11:00 a.m. Members of the VFW post, The Farwell High School Band, and the Village Manager will be present



CLARE AREA VETERANS

You’re invited to a special program and refreshments. Clare area veterans of active and reserve service along with their guest are cordially invited to attend the Clare High School Veterans Day Program at Clare High School on Monday, November 11th. The program will start at 9:00 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. The central theme of the program will be to thank our veterans for their service. The Clare High School band will perform several selections, as will current student vocalist. Refreshments and an art show will immediately follow the program in the high school commons.



NOVEMBER 12

FREE CLOTHING LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH

free clothing building will be open one more time on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm because of all the activities around the holidays. We will re-open on Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. We would appreciate it if you would not donate anything else until January 2020, however your donations are what keep our clothing ministry

going. We look forward to the coming year. Pray that our new building

will be well on the way to completion so we can better serve all of you.



NOVEMBER 13

MIDMICHIGAN HEALTH CLARE

Volunteers Bake Sale Jay’s Sporting Goods 8800 S. Clare Ave., Clare, MI on November 13, 2019 9am – 5pm



NOVEMBER 16

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

St. Luke Lutheran Church 616 S. Fourth St., Harrison, MI Saturday, November 16, 2019 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



LIVING HOPE LUTHERN CHURCH WILL HAVE THEIR ANNUAL HOLIDAY

CRAFT BAZAAR

November 16, 2019 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. We have our own beautiful crafts plus local crafters. We will have Santa’s corner plus department 56

items and much more. So many baked goods you can’t resist and a delicious luncheon. Also buy tickets for our two quilt raffles. Living Hope Luthern Church, 2855 W. Cadillac Drive, Farwell just east of US10 and M115

overpass.



DONATIONS DINNER

There is a Donations Dinner being held at the New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church on Pere Marquitte Road, Loomis. On November 16th with serving from 5p.m. to 7p.m. The Menu features soup, salad and homemade breed



NOVEMBER 20

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CLARE’S 515 GALLERY PRESENTS “ARDIS & ARDIS”

Clare’s 515 Gallery is excited to present a husband, wife artist duo October 25 through November 20, 2019. This exhibit will feature the artwork of Denise Ardis and Jim Ardis from Midland, Michigan. The free public opening reception of “Ardis & Ardis” will be Friday evening, October 25th

from 6-8 pm. Please join us at 515 Gallery in downtown Clare to celebrate the artwork of these two incredible local artists on Friday, October 25th from 6-8 pm. www.515gallery.org



NOVEMBER 30



FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

November 30th 3pm- 7pm Holiday Party 3-5pm: Festive crafts, short holiday film, and yummy treats! Parade 5:30pm: The Community is gathering together to show their Holiday Spirit! Tree Lighting (after parade ~6:30pm): Together we will light up Farwell’s Tree and celebrate with a Cocoa Mix and Mingle at our Farmers Market Building.



ON GOING EVENTS

NOVEMBER 8,9 AND

10



FARWELL HIGH SCHOOL DRAMA DEPARTMENT

presents “Sleeping Beauty and the Beast” Performances Fri., Nov.8 and Sat. Nov. 9 at 6:30 P.M Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2:00 P.M. Farwell High School Tickets at the Door



VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS

SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10

am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net



THE CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY

have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every

month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 13th at 4 Leaf Brewing in the City of Clare, 412 N McEwan St. We will be discussing the upcoming Winter Fundraiser Events. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings and events. Hope to see you there! For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats. com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/

clarecountydems , and you can also contact: Stephanie Terpening,

County Party Chair, at contact@clarecountydemocrats. com.

Share This Post Tweet