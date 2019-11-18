Community Calendar November 2019

November 18, 2019

NOVEMBER 15

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

Everyone is invited to attend the St. Mary – St. Paul Annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, December 7 from 9 am to 2 pm, and Sunday, December 8, from 8:30 am to 11 am at the St. Mary Parish Center, 919 Marion Avenue in Big Rapids. The event includes a luncheon (on Saturday) , handmade

crafts, bake sale, book sale, grandma’s attic, jewelry booth, gift baskets, raffl e and an array of fresh greens made into wreaths, swags and holiday centerpieces. Parish Council of catholic Women (PCCW) sponsors this event. On Sunday morning, while shopping at the bazaar, everyone is welcome to attend the Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast. Please call 231-796-5202 for more information.



NOVEMBER 16

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

St. Luke Lutheran Church 616 S. Fourth St., Harrison, MI Saturday, November 16, 2019 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH WILL HAVE THEIR ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR

November 16, 2019 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. We have our own beautiful crafts plus local crafters. We will have Santa’s corner plus department 56 items and much more. So many baked goods you can’t resist and a delicious luncheon. Also buy tickets for our two quilt raffles. Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2855 W. Cadillac Drive, farwell just east of US10 and M115 overpass.



DONATIONS DINNER

New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church Pere Marquitte Road, Loomis, Michigan. November 16th and 18th with serving from 5p.m. to 7p.m. The Menu features soup, salad and homemade bread.



NOVEMBER 20

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CLARE’S 515 GALLERY PRESENTS “ARDIS & ARDIS”

Clare’s 515 Gallery is excited to present a husband, wife artist duo October 25 through November 20, 2019.This exhibit will feature the artwork of Denise Ardis and Jim Ardis from Midland, Michigan. The free public opening reception of “Ardis & Ardis” will be Friday evening, October 25th from 6-8 pm. Please join us at 515 Gallery in downtown Clare to celebrate the artwork of these two incredible local artists on Friday, October 25th from 6-8 pm. www.515gallery.org



NOVEMBER 23

CLARE COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER ADOPTION EVENT

Homeless pets from the Clare County Animal Shelter will be available for adoption on Saturday, November 23 at Family Farm and Home, Clare, from 10 am to 2 pm. Volunteers will be on hand to introduce you to the most family-friendly pets we have and help you chose the right new family member for your lifestyle. Same-day adoptions! (Sorry, we are unable to process credit or debit cards.) For more information see our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClareCountyAnimalShelter/



NOVEMBER 30

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

November 30th 3pm-7pm Holiday Party 3-5pm: Festive crafts, short Holiday film, and yummy treats! Parade 5:30pm: The Community is gathering together to show their Holiday Spirit! Tree Lighting (after parade ~6:30pm): Together we will light up Farwell’s Tree and celebrate with a Cocoa Mix and Mingle at our Farmers Market Building.



DECEMBER 9

COLEMAN, MI

Coleman will usher in the holiday season beginning the week of December 9th with a variety of activities to reach a goal of supporting the community’s local food pantry with enough food to last an entire year.



DECEMBER 14

COLEMAN, MI

New this year is a food drive for the Coleman Food Pantry during the community’s holiday activities on December 14th. Parade watchers are encouraged to bring their donations of food items for the Coleman Food Pantry and deposit at a drop box located inside the Coleman V.F.W. hall.

Coleman’s 36sth annual illuminated holiday parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 14h, followed by a spectacular fireworks display and the annual afterglow party at the VFW hall. The parade theme this year is a “Charlie Brown Christmas” with Dean Retzloff as Grand Marshal. The Holiday Parade Committee chose Mr. Retzloff to show their appreciation for his years of dedication and participation in the community holiday parade. The Coleman Lions Club will also be honored for their many years of service to the Coleman community. Questions regarding the holiday events in Coleman can be made to Roxy Smith at 989-465-1260 or by e-mail to randrsmith1950@gmail.com.



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net

