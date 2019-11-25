Community Calendar November 2019

November 25, 2019

NOVEMBER 23

CLARE COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER ADOPTION EVENT

Homeless pets from the Clare County Animal Shelter will be available for adoption on Saturday, November 23 at Family Farm and Home, Clare, from 10 am to 2 pm. Volunteers will be on hand to introduce you to the most family-friendly pets we have and help you chose the right new family member for your lifestyle. Same-day adoptions! (Sorry, we are unable to process credit or debit cards.) For more information see our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClareCountyAnimalShelter/



CLARE HIGH SCHOOL IS HOSTING THE STAGERIGHT FIRST LEGO LEAGUE QUALIFIER

for teams in 3rd – 5th grades and the StageRight First Lego League Jr Expo for teams in Kindergarten – 2nd grades. This event is free. Watch the older kids compete their Lego robots to accomplish missions on their 2019 City Shaper fi eld. They will also show off their posters showing their progress through the season. The younger kids will show off their season progress and display their Lego mission. Opening ceremonies is at 8:45 and the event ends at 3. Concessions will be available.



NOVEMBER 30

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

November 30th 3pm-7pm Holiday Party 3-5pm: Festive crafts, short holiday film, and yummy treats! Parade 5:30pm: The Community is gathering together to show their Holiday Spirit! Tree Lighting (after parade ~6:30pm): Together we will light up Farwell’s Tree and celebrate with a Cocoa Mix

and Mingle at our Farmers Market Building.



DECEMBER 7

GET YOUR LIST READY!

Santa will be coming to town on the big red fire truck in Farwell on Saturday December 7 from 1-3! Sponsored by the Farwell Area Women’s Club, there will be face painting, a craft table and a bake sale all happening in the ‘bubble’ at Farwell High School.



DECEMBER 9

COLEMAN, MI

Coleman will usher in the holiday season beginning the week of December 9th with a variety of activities to reach a goal of supporting the community’s local food pantry with enough food to last an entire year.

‘SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN…’ to pick up your letters! Leave your postage-free letter with return address for Santa now through 3 p.m. on December 9 th in the special red mailbox located in the front entrance of Clare City Hall and you may receive a letter from Santa! (Please note that letters can be dropped off at any time of the day, as the front lobby is always open.) Start working on your letter now to make sure that Santa receives your letter on time! To participate, children must live or go to school in Clare. For more information please visit www.cityofclare.org or contact the Recreation Department at 386-7541 extension 213.



DECEMBER 14

COLEMAN, MI

New this year is a food drive for the Coleman Food Pantry during the community’s holiday activities on December 14th parade watchers are encouraged to bring their donations of food items for the Coleman Food Pantry and deposit at a drop box located inside the Coleman V.F.W. hall.

Coleman’s 36sth annual illuminated holiday parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 14h, followed by a spectacular fireworks display and the annual afterglow party at the VFW hall. The parade theme this year is a “Charlie Brown Christmas” with Dean Retzloff as Grand Marshal. The Holiday Parade Committee chose Mr. Retzloff to show their appreciation

for his years of dedication and participation in the community holiday parade. The Coleman Lions Club will also be honored for their many years of service to the Coleman community. Questions regarding the holiday events in Coleman can be made to Roxy Smith at 989-465-1260 or by e-mail to randrsmith1950@gmail.com.



THE 515 GALLERY OF DOWNTOWN CLARE

Excited to be exhibiting 50 incredible artists in the upcoming 4th Annual Miniature Exhibit for Charity, with closing reception & silent auction sales on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 5:30-8 pm. These compassionate artists are bringing awareness to childhood hunger with 20% of all sales from miniature works going to the Clare Area Backpack Project – where volunteers supply food for local at-risk school children over the weekends.

The exhibit will be open for viewing at 515 Gallery in Clare on Wednesday, December 11th through Saturday, December 14th from 11- 4 pm each day.



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us.Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539- 3273 or hauserk@clareco.net

KIDS CHRISTMAS WORKSHOP — FREE Kids make gifts, ornaments to give for Christmas all are welcome Rosebush United Methodist Church 3805 School Street – Rosebush, MI 48878 989-433-2957 • or • rosebushumc@gmail.com rosebushumc.com

Share This Post Tweet