Community Calendar October 2019

October 14, 2019

October 12

Community Announcement

On October 12th Coleman Lions Club will be celebrating 79 years of service in the Coleman area with our Annual Charter Night Dinner and Auction. Games will start at 5:30 pm at the Coleman VFW Hall. The public is invited to this fun evening of good food, good company and exciting raffles, games, and auctions.

Tickets are $15.00 each and can be purchased from any Coleman Lions Club member, or at C W Gordon’s Sales and Service in Coleman by October 4.

Mid Michigan College Returns

Mid Michigan College’s Mid Market returns to the Mt. Pleasant Campus 9am-2pm Saturday, October 12. The event features local artisans and vendors for popular products. The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Current artisans and vendors include Lularoe, Pampered Chef, Mary Kay, Scentsy, and UsBorne Books, and also unique, handcrafted items such as quilts, woodwork, copper and glass art, home decor, pet supplies, and much more.

Since 1999, Mid Michigan College and its employees have supplied Christmas for at least 60 children from Clare and Gladwin counties every year. The event includes fun holiday activities and children have a chance to visit and have a photo taken with Santa.

For more information about the Mid Market or Christmas Party, contact Sarah Gariglio at sgariglio@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6667.

October 15

The Clare County Arts Council

will have multiple days/evenings and times to get together and paint a child’s chair. For $35.00 They will provide 1 chair sanded and ready to paint. They will supply all of the paints and patterns as well as lots of pictures for ideas. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10:00-1:00 and/or 6:30-9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 10:00-1:00 and/or 6:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 1:00-4:00 and/or 6:00-9:00 p.m. Please call and sign up to reserve a chair for this event. Carol Crawford, at 386-3861

October 19

Bowling Tournament

Gateway Lanes is sponsoring a Kiwanis For Kids Tournament. 100% of the Kiwanis proceeds will go for the kids (students) of Clare, Harrison and Farwell. Tickets are $25.00. There will be money prizes for the tournament. Four person teams, 16 teams possible. Raffles, 50/50, Door prizes, etc. A great fun time for all. Sponsors are Snow Snake, Fire Fly, Mr. Electric, Clare Tennis League, Mr. Electric, Jim’s Body Shop, Ruckles, Time Out Tavern, Johnson Doo & Central Vac, Jack of All Trade & Coin.

Submitted by John Urquhart 989-429-5980

TRUNK OR TREAT

All costumed youth are invited to search sweet yet scary trunks for tricks and treats at this annual Halloween event. Visit the Harrison Sportsman’s Club parking lot, 3704 N. Harrison Ave., from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, to participate. Light refreshments also available.

Fundraising Banquet

The Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Chapter is hosting their 28th Annual Fundraising Banquet on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI.

Doors open at 4:30 PM with a buffet dinner at 6:30 PM.

This a family-friendly event for the whole family.

Contact us at: isabellacountypf@gmail.com

Tickets may be purchased at: https://www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4013

October 26

The Clare County Arts Council

will hold their Holiday Craft Show on October 26. This will be held at the Clare Union Depot located at 201 W 4th Street, Clare. The show will be held from 9-3. For more information or to be a vendor, contact Linda at 989.240.2470

October 25 – 26

Scroll Through The Haunted Forest

Ghouls, skeletons and witches will haunt the trails behind the Harrison Sportsman’s Club from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. Families are invited to face the demons and monsters as they walk the trails behind the club at 3704 N. Harrison Ave. The Halloween event is free, though donations are welcome.

October 27

Celebrate the Changing Seasons!

Join us Sunday, October 27 at 11:45am at Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E

Colonville Rd, Clare. It’s time to celebrate the changing seasons!

We’ll have trunk or treat, a marshmallow-launcher race, and more! Family

friendly costumes, only please. Check out www.clareaog.com

for more information.

November 2

12th Annual Craft & Vendor Show

Saturday, November 2, 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Rosebush United Methodist Church. A delicious lunch will be served 11:00am to 1:00pm – Handcrafted items, homemade treats, and our famous Cookie Walk. 989-433-2957 for more information.

November 20

For Immediate Release Clare’s 515 Gallery Presents “Ardis & Ardis”



Clare’s 515 Gallery is excited to present a husband, wife artist duo October 25 through November 20, 2019. This exhibit will feature the artwork of Denise Ardis and Jim Ardis from Midland, Michigan. The free public opening reception of “Ardis & Ardis” will be Friday evening, October 25th from 6-8 pm.

Please join us at 515 Gallery in downtown Clare to celebrate the artwork of these two incredible local artists on Friday, October 25th from 6-8 pm. www.515gallery.org

On Going Events

Veterans Coffee Hour sponsored by Clare County Veterans

Services.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us.

Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison.

For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net

MSU Eat Healthy Be Active Class

MSU Extension will be offering the Eat Healthy, Be Active class series Thursdays from 2:00-3:15 PM, September 17 through October 22, 2019. It will take place at the Whitepines Townhouses in Harrison. This class series promotes living healthy to reduce the risk of obesity and chronic disease. Participants learn skills needed to make healthy eating and regular physical activity a part of their lifestyle

Each class will last about one hour to an hour-and-a-quarter. To reserve your spot for this free class series, please call the Clare County MSU Extension office to reserve your spot as soon as possible at: 989-539-7805.

Ole Time Country Gospel

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

First Congregational Church

211 West Spruce Street

Harrison, Michigan

2019 Schedule

Last Saturday of the Month

April – October

6 – 8 P.M.

All Musicians/Singers are Welcome

For more information, Contact: Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163

or Bob @ 989-539-5637

Mid Michigan College’s Harrison Campus offers

nearly 20 miles of trails for hiking and mountain bike enthusiasts to enjoy. The trail system is open to the public, and is also used for organized athletic events throughout the year.

But, in October, the trails offer community members and guests from all over Michigan something very different—because on six evenings, Mid’s trails become haunted!

The Haunted Forest is designed and staffed by students who are members of Mid’s Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honors society for two-year college students.

The Deadwood Grove Haunted Forest and Manic Maze will be open 7pm-10pm on the last three Fridays and Saturdays in October—October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26.

For more information about Deadwood Grove, visit midmich.edu/deadwood.

Share This Post Tweet