Community Calendar October 2019

October 21, 2019

October 19

Bowling Tournament

Gateway Lanes is sponsoring a Kiwanis For Kids Tournament. 100% of the Kiwanis proceeds will go for the kids (students) of Clare, Harrison and Farwell. Tickets are $25.00. There will be money prizes for the tournament. Four person teams, 16 teams possible. Raffles, 50/50, Door prizes, etc. A great fun time for all. Sponsors are Snow Snake, Fire Fly, Mr. Electric, Clare Tennis League, Mr. Electric, Jim’s Body Shop, Ruckles, Time Out Tavern, Johnson Doo & Central Vac, Jack of All Trade & Coin.

The first annual teen chopped event

will be held at the Harrison City Market on Saturday October 19. The cooking competition consists of five teams of 2- 4 local youth who will be paired up with one another to create a nutritious meal from locally grown food items. Competition begins with the first team to start cooking at 2:00 p.m. Winners will be announced at the end of the preparation which will be around 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and watch this event. This is a timed event and the teams get one hour to prepare and then share their creation to judges.

TIMBERLINER COMING TO CLARE

The Timberliner is coming to Clare on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Thanks to the Steam Railroading Institute, Clare will be hosting 375 guest from Cadillac from 1 to 4 pm. Please join us on making them feel welcome.

TRUNK OR TREAT

All costumed youth are invited to search sweet yet scary trunks for tricks and treats at this annual Halloween event. Visit the Harrison Sportsman’s Club parking lot, 3704 N. Harrison Ave., from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, to participate. Light refreshments also available.

Fundraising Banquet

The Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Chapter is hosting their 28th Annual Fundraising Banquet on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI.

Doors open at 4:30 PM with a buffet dinner at 6:30 PM. This a family-friendly event for the whole family.

Contact us at: isabellacountypf@gmail.com. Tickets may be purchased at:

https://www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4013

October 25 – 26

STROLL THROUGH THE HAUNTED FOREST

Ghouls, skeletons and witches will haunt the trails behind the Harrison Sportsman’s Club from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. Families are invited to face the demons and monsters as they walk the trails behind the club at 3704 N. Harrison Ave. The Halloween event is free, though donations are welcome.

October 26

The Clare County Arts Council

will hold their Holiday Craft Show on October 26. This will be held at the Clare Union Depot located at 201 W 4th Street, Clare. The show will be held from 9-3. For more information or to be a vendor, contact Linda at 989.240.2470

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR

Clare Pumpkin 5K Run/Walk Run/Walk Registration 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Run/Walk Starts 10 a.m. Pre-register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/CLARE/ClarePumpkinRun (Pere Marquette District Library)

Spook-Tacular Magic Show “Jeff the Magician”… 11:30-12:15 p.m. (Pere Marquette District Library)

Kid’s Costume Parade… 12:30 p.m. (Parade line-up is outside of the Pere Marquette District Library and will go to the Clare City Park)

Kid’s Games… 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Fun pumpkin games and activities!!! (Clare City Park)

Interactive Halloween Movie… 2:30 p.m. (Pere Marquette District Library basement)

In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved to the Pere Marquette District Library basement!

Craft Show 9 am to 3 pm – located inside the Clare Historic Depot (201 W. Fourth St.)

Craft Fair 10 am to 2 pm – located inside the Clare Castle (114 W. Fourth St.)

Halloween Games at Cops & Doughnuts 10 am to 2 pm

Come to JT Bakers and decorate your own cookie. 11 am to 2 pm – They will also have hot chocolate to keep you warmed up!!!

Kids Pizza Eating Contest Registration: 12:30 to 1:30 pm Contest: 2 pm at Clare City Park.

Tract-or-Treat 12:30pm to 2:30 pm (on 4th Street by the Clare Historic Union Depot.

For more information check out Clare Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Bethany Baptist Church

would like to invite you to their Halloween maze on Oct. 26 from 4-6 pm for some fun, maze, food, bag of goodies. The address is

Bethany Baptist Church, 10232 Lake Station Ave.Lake.

Tract-or-Treat

As part of Clare’s Spooktacular Weekend Michael Leary Agency Farm Bureau Insurance and Clare County Farm Bureau will be sponsoring a Tract-or-Treat activity. Come on out and trick or treat with us and our hauntingly awesome tractors. Costumes are encouraged. We are looking forward to highlighting the area’s agriculture with a spotlight on local commodities. The event will be held on October 26th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

October 27

Celebrate the Changing Seasons!

Join us Sunday, October 27 at 11:45am at Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E

Colonville Rd, Clare. It’s time to celebrate the changing seasons!

We’ll have trunk or treat, a marshmallow-launcher race, and more! Family

friendly costumes, only please. Check out www.clareaog.com for more information.

October 31

The Clare VFW

will be open on Halloween for trick or treaters to come by and get candy.

Candyland Carnival

will be held

October 31st, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

At Trinity Christian Life Center

236 E Park, Harrison

Food, Games, Bounce House and much more

November 2

12TH ANNUAL CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW , Saturday, November 2, 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Rosebush United Methodist Church. A delicious lunch will be served 11:00am to 1:00pm – Handcrafted items, homemade treats, and our famous Cookie Walk. 989-433-2957 for more information.

November 20

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CLARE’S 515 GALLERY PRESENTS “ARDIS & ARDIS”

Clare’s 515 Gallery is excited to present a husband, wife artist duo October 25 through November 20, 2019. This exhibit will feature the artwork of Denise Ardis and Jim Ardis from Midland, Michigan. The free public opening reception of “Ardis & Ardis” will be Friday evening, October 25th from 6-8 pm.

Please join us at 515 Gallery in downtown Clare to celebrate the artwork of these two incredible local artists on Friday, October 25th from 6-8 pm. www.515gallery.org

November 7

Fall Pumpkin Canvas Painting Class Series at Mid Michigan College

Join us as you are guided through painting this beautiful pumpkin picture, perfect for your fall décor! You will be guided step by step with painting on a high quality 16×20 canvas using acrylic paint. Each attendant will be provided with all the tools needed to create a stunning painting that you will cherish for years to come! Wording is optional, stencils are available to use. The date and time for this class is Thursday, November 7th from 6-7:30PM in the Theater Lab on the Harrison campus. Pre-register at midmich.edu/lifelonglearning.

On Going Events

Veterans Coffee Hour sponsored by Clare County Veterans Services.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us.

Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net

MSU Eat Healthy Be Active Class

MSU Extension will be offering the Eat Healthy, Be Active class series Thursdays from 2:00-3:15 PM, September 17 through October 22, 2019. It will take place at the Whitepines Townhouses in Harrison. This class series promotes living healthy to reduce the risk of obesity and chronic disease. Participants learn skills needed to make healthy eating and regular physical activity a part of their lifestyle

Each class will last about one hour to an hour-and-a-quarter. To reserve your spot for this free class series, please call the Clare County MSU Extension office to reserve your spot as soon as possible at: 989-539-7805.

Ole Time Country Gospel

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree. First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison, Michigan

2019 Schedule

Last Saturday of the Month

April – October, 6 – 8 P.M.

All Musicians/Singers are Welcome. For more information, Contact: Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163

or Bob @ 989-539-5637

Mid Michigan College’s Harrison Campus Offers

nearly 20 miles of trails for hiking and mountain bike enthusiasts to enjoy. The trail system is open to the public, and is also used for organized athletic events throughout the year.

But, in October, the trails offer community members and guests from all over Michigan something very different—because on six evenings, Mid’s trails become haunted!

The Haunted Forest is designed and staffed by students who are members of Mid’s Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honors society for two-year college students.

The Deadwood Grove Haunted Forest and Manic Maze

will be open 7pm-10pm on the last three Fridays and Saturdays in October—October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26. For more information about Deadwood Grove, visit midmich.edu/deadwood.

