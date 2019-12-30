Community Calendar

December 30, 2019

DECEMBER 28

FREE SATURDAY SOUP DINNER

A Free Saturday Soup Dinner will be held at 4:00-6:00 PM on Saturday, December 28th at the Clare United Methodist Church located at 105 E. 7th. Street in Clare. The Dinner includes Soups, Sandwiches, Salads, Desserts, and Drinks. Live music along with free take home items for personal use are included. Please join us for a time sharing and enjoying breaking bread together. If you need more information please Contact Laurie, 989-506-1812



JANUARY 1, 2020

JANUARY 3

STUNT FIGHTING DEMO AT LIBRARY

Ever wondered how fight scenes in shows and movies can look so real?

Professional stunt fighters in “Game of thrones” themed costumes will show how it is done at a special event next Friday at the Pere’ Marquette District Library. Professional stunt fighters will demonstrate medieval fighting methods at the special event



January 3rd at 2:00 p.m.

After the show, weapons and armor will be on display for viewing and may even be available to try on. The event is recommended for ages eight

years and up. For more information contact the Pere Marquette District Library Circulation Desk or call 386-7576.



JANUARY 4

FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Sat., January 4th, Free Food Distribution in Farwell: The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Support event will be on Saturday, January 4th. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Clare County Senior Community Center at 101 W. Michigan St. in Farwell. All who want food will receive it as long as supplies last with the limitation of one food package per household. Patrons should bring a picture ID and reusable bags, boxes, or baskets if possible. The January 2020 free food distribution is being sponsored in large part by the Family Fare Harrison/Spartan Nash Annual

End Hunger Campaign, as well as by Clare County community members and businesses. The food distributions are conducted by the Community Nutrition Network, an equal opportunity provider.



JANUARY 6

WINTER SEMESTER TERPENING STUDION The winter semester for the Terpening Studio of Music Children’s Choir starts Monday, January 6th at 3:30pm at the classroom building at Clare United Methodist Church. The first rehearsal will be open registration for any students in k-6 grade who would like to join us for our performances during the Clare Irish Festival.



JANUARY 7

LAKE GEORGE BOOSTERS CLUB EUCHRE NIGHT

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., (north of Lake George) invites the public to play Euchre on Tuesday nights. We start Tues., January 7. Doors open at 6pm with cards starting at 7pm. The euchre night will continue throughout the year. Please bring a snack to share at the break if

you wish.



JANUARY 31

CLARE HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS

Nominations for the 2020 Clare High School Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted until January 31, 2020. Forms can be obtained in the High School Athletic Office or on line at www.clare.k12. mi.us on the Athletic page. Please contact Doug Haggart at 989-386-9979 or bighags@ clare.k12.mi.us for more information.



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from

9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539- 3273 or hauserk@clareco.net



CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETINGS

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 8th at the Pere Marquette Library, 185 E. 4th St. Clare, Michigan in the Basement Meeting Room. We will be discussing the upcoming Jan. 22nd Resistance Art Class. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings and vents.

Hope to see you there! For more information go to ww.clarecountydemocrats. com or on Facebook at www. facebook.com/clarecountydems, and you can also contact: Stephanie erpening, County Party Chair, at contact@clarecountydemocrats. com.

