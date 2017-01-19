Community Events 1-20-17

People’s Rally in Clare

A peaceful, non-partisan, all-inclusive assembly on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 1pm to 3pm at the Clare City Park.

In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity and justice who have come before us, we stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers gathering in Washington D.C. and in cities and towns around the country on January 21, 2017.

We call on defenders of human rights and civil liberties to join us. We encourage participants to bring signs of a positive and hopeful nature. Participants assume responsibility for their actions. Let’s all gather and assume responsibility for maintaining a community that opposes sexism, bigotry, racism, hate or intolerance.

Soup Supper

On Saturday, January 21 from 5:30- 7:00 at Our Lady Of Hope Parish Hall, 106 E Wheaton Avenue, Clare. Award winning Chili along with other soups, bread, desserts and drinks.

Donations accepted for Days for Girls International.

Financial Peace at Clare Assembly of God

This changes everything! Your money. Your story. Your life. Learn God’s way of handling money with Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University offered at Clare Assembly of God Sunday evenings from 6-8pm starting January 8. 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare. Call (989)386-3232 to register or online at www.clareaog.com/registration

Winter Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club Welcomes The Public to our Winter Euchre Night. We start Tuesdays thru April 25. The doors open at 6pm and cards start at 7pm. We are located at 89 S. Bringold Ave. north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break it you wish. Everyone welcome!

Grief Share Program

Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the 13 week Grief Share program held at Brown Corners Church. This nondenominational program features biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling. Grief Share will be held Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning January 3 at Brown Corners Church, 5540 S. Clare Ave. To register or for questions, call the church at 989-386-2702 or Ines Bowers at 989-444-9684.

K of C Fish Fry

Clare Knights of Columbus will hold their Friday Fish Fry on January 27, 2017 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, aka St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Dinner served from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Take out or eat in!

Girl Scout Service Unit 578, comprised of troops from Clare, Harrison, and Farwell, are working this event. Girls Scouts will donate all proceeds to Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart and his family.

Living Hope Lutheran Free Clothing Give Away

Living Hope Lutheran Church is extending their Free Clothing Give Away hours from 9am to 3pm on Friday January 27, 2017 because we were closed on our original opening date.

We receive donated items regularly so we are bound to have something for you. We are located at the old Chemical Bank drive in, 2370 W. Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Reds Oakridge Party Store and Marathon Station. If you have something to drop off please leave at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell which is located at the M-115 and US-10 over pass. If the schools are closed because of weather we will be closed also. If you have any questions contact Marian at 989-544-2883 or DeLynn at 989-588-9701.

Ice Skating in the Park

The Ice Skating Rink now open at the Shamrock Park large pavilion in Clare! Grab your skates and thermos and head for the “coolest” spot in town! Clare’s very own ice rink is waiting for you! The ice skating rink is free to the public and offers lights for nighttime skating. Guidelines are posted at the park. If you have any questions on the ice skating rink, please do not hesitate to contact Clare Parks and Recreation at jsimmer@cityofclare.org, 386-7541 x213, or you can visit us on the web at www.cityofclare.org!

Food Pantry

Rosebush Ecumenical Assistance Program (REAP) Free food pantry on Thursday’s at the St. Henry Church – corner of Mission & Vernon Rd Serving Rosebush, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Lake, Weidman only. Hours 9:00am – 11:00am Please bring a valid Michigan ID

Free Clothing Store

Priceless Apparel- all clothing is “like new” sizes ranging from infant to adult. Open on Thursday’s from 10:00am to Noon, and Sunday’s at 11:30am. Open to all. Located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church 3805 School Street, Rosebush – behind the Rosebush Elementary School.

Food Assistance

Can you afford all the food you need? If not, Mid Michigan Community Action Agency can help. Food assistance is available for seniors ages 60 and over who meet income guidelines. Once per month each eligible person will receive a box of food with essentials like cheese, juice, canned goods, powdered milk and more. Items vary per month.

Don’t wait to ask for help! Contact Mid Michigan’s Clare County office by phone at 989-386-3805, via email at contactus@mmcaa.org or in person at 2300 E. Ludington Drive in Clare.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, Sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemon-aid and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call 989-506-1812 or 989-588-2256.

Clare County Baby Pantry Hours

Clare County Baby Pantry will be open Wednesdays from 10:00 to 3:00.

The pantry is located at 211 W Spruce Street in Harrison for all Clare County residents with children under the age of five. If you are coming for the first time, bring your WIC card to sign up.