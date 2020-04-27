Community Events

April 27, 2020

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO SEW MASKS FOR SENIORS

Lori Phelps, Director of Clare Senior Services is looking for volunteers

to sew masks for seniors in our county. “I would like to start with 1,000 for our most vulnerable seniors,” she said. “We will provide the material,

but we need volunteers to make the masks.” If you would like to help

with this worthy cause. give Lori Phelps a call at (89-424-1131.



MAY

THE HARRISON FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE,

normally held on the first weekend in May is cancelled this year.



MAY 2

FREE DRIVE THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOR CLARE COUNTY RESIDENTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020 Free Drive Thru Food Distribution For Clare County ResidentsClare County Fairgrounds 418 Fairlane St. in Harrison. This event is for Clare County Residents only. Vehicle line up starts at 10:00 a.m. No early arrivals. All who want food will receive it until we run out. One person/household per vehicle allowed. Proxy registration for one additional household will be allowed. Be prepared to provide name, zip code, and

number of people in the household for your household, as well as for the additional proxy household. For the safety of patrons and volunteers, attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. Registration information will be collected while you are in your vehicle. Please be sure to have space available in your trunk/hatchback for at least two boxes of food and bags of produce. Boxes of food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback door by a volunteer.



MAY 9

THE FEEDING AMERICA MOBIL FOOD TRUCK

Will be at the marion Fair Grounds on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Registration will begin at 10:30 with distribution to follow. You will enter at the south gate and exit the north end. In order to comply with the Feeding America

Guidelines, The Following Procedure will take place. Once you Enter the

Fair Grounds you are to remain in your vehicle at all times! You will

not be asked to touch anything or sign any paperwork. Someone will come to your vehicle and get your information, you are to open the window just

far enough to talk to that person. After that, you will proceed to the food area. you must have your vehicle ready to receive the food, your truck/ hatch or your pickup bed available for the food to be put there, No one will

be reaching into the interior of the vehicles. you should also have some kind of Box/Tote or something to put the food into. After you receive your food you can exit through north gate.



MAY 15-16

YODER’S FLEA MARKET & CRAFT SHOW CANCELLED

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce just received word from Simon Yoder announcing that Yoder’s Flea Market & Craft Show, which was scheduled to take place May 15th and May 16th, has been cancelled due to

COVID-19. There is another Yoder’s Amish Flea Market and Craft Show that

will take place September 4th and September 5th.



WHEATLAKE FESTIVAL OF RACES

Out of sincere concern for the health and well-being of the community, the Wheatlake Festival of Races on May 16, 2020 is canceled. The Spectrum Health Wheatlake Festival of Races is a beloved local event that supports

friends, family and neighbors fighting cancer. All donations, stake purchases and race registrants will have the option of a full refund,

as well as the option to donate registration fees and purchases to the Wheatlake Cancer and Wellness Fund, the event’s beneficiary fund. Refund information and online donations to the Wheatlake Wellness Fund are

found on the event webpage at www.spectrumhealth.org/wheatlake-races.

Plans to resume coordination of the Wheatlake Festival of Races will

begin early 2021 with an event date of May 15, 2021.



MAY 5 & JUNE 2

The MARSP Clare County Chapter made plans last fall for their 2020 monthly meetings. At present, the Chapter’s Executive Board decided to

cancel the May 5th and June 2nd scheduled meetings due to the ongoing spread of COVID-The June 2nd, 30th year Anniversary Celebration will be

rescheduled at a future date. It is in the best interest of all members and invited guests that these meetings be delayed until our communities are deemed safe by Governor Whitmer. Future MARSP Clare County Chapter meeting dates and notices will be forthcoming. If you would like more

information about the MARSP Clare County Chapter, visit their website at https://marspclarecountych.wixsite.com/marsp or contact Liz Smith at

989-544-0911.



JUNE 18

SENIOR EXPO 2020

Kathy Kimmel, Director of the Wexford County Council on Aging announced the cancellation of the Senior Expo 2020. The event was to be held June 18, 2020 at the Wexford County Civic Arena (The Wex). “This event brings over

700 seniors to The Wex along with over 70 vendors for the 4 hour event. The Expo is one of the biggest events in our area, providing resources and a fun social event for the seniors in our area. Because of Covid-19 pandemic we are cancelling the event this year, for the safety of our seniors, vendors and staff . Those vendors that have purchased booth space will receive

their registration fees refunded back to them within the next 30 days.

We look forward to providing an exceptional event next year” states Kathy Kimmel.



ON GOING EVENTS

515 GALLERY PRESENTS “VIEWS & PERSPECTIVES”

The 515 Gallery in downtown Clare, is excited to begin the 2020 season with “Views & Perspectives” featuring three women artists, Marlies Manning,

Margo Berke, and Diane Mooradian from Thursday, February 27 through April 23, 2020. This unique combination of watercolors, pastels, pencils & quilts will showcase a beautiful creative appreciation of rural life. The

free opening reception on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm will have live music by the Palooka Brothers, an incredible all-timey string band. Don’t miss the opening reception of “Views & Perspectives” at 515 Gallery on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm. to meet the artists, view their work,

and enjoy music by the Palooka Brothers.



MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION AND 4-H

Michigan State University Extension and 4-H is finding new ways to provide educational programming to residents of Clare County during the mandated social distancing due to novel coronavirus. “We’ve taken much

of our programming online.” said Brandie Sigler, 4-H program coordinator. “For example, a babysitting club that was meeting at Lake City Middle

School is now meeting virtually through an online platform.” Clare County’s

4-H programs have launched virtual scavenger hunts using the GooseChase

app. Youth ages 13 and older can download the GooseChase app to their mobile device, and then search for their county’s game. Missions included in the game will require participants to research answers to educational

questions and explore the world around them without ever having to

leave their yards. In addition to local programs, residents can also participate in programs offered online by any Extension office in

the state. For example, several area youth are participating in a Home

Alone club hosted by Kalkaska County 4-H and an art club hosted by Gladwin 4-H. MSU Extension has compiled a list of online and remote

learning resources for people of all ages. Online products can be found at https://www.canr.msu.edu/rlr/

