Community Events

May 4, 2020

IMPORTANT

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO SEW MASKS FOR SENIORS Lori Phelps, Director of Clare Senior Services is looking for volunteers to sew masks for seniors in our county. “I would like to start with 1,000 for our most vulnerable

seniors,” she said. “We will provide the material, but we need volunteers to make the masks.” If you would like to help with this worthy cause give Lori Phelps a call at (89- 424-1131.



MAY

THE HARRISON FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE, normally held on the first weekend in May is cancelled this year.



MAY 1

FOOD PANTRY FUNDRAISER:

On Friday, May 1 at 7pm, settle in for an uplifting and inspiring Facebook

Live concert from author and musician Jasmine Harper and help raise funds for three Clare County food pantries: Trinity Christian Life Center,

Leota Community Church, and Clare Assembly of God. These pantries serve hundreds of people in Clare County with food, friendship, and peace each month at their food distributions. This continues even through our current crises of health and gathering restrictions. Together, we can all make a difference in our community. We are better together! You can find the concert on Jasmine Harper’s Facebook profile at https://m.facebook.com/story. php?story_fbid=31110280322 94275&id=100001613258735



MAY 2

FREE DRIVE THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOR CLARE COUNTY RESIDENTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020 Free Drive Thru Food Distribution For Clare County

Residents – Clare County Fairgrounds – 418 Fairlane St. in Harrison. This event is for Clare County Residents only. Vehicle line up starts at 10:00 a.m. No early arrivals. All who want food will receive it until we run out. One person/household per vehicle allowed. Proxy registration for one additional

household will be allowed. Be prepared to provide name, zip code, and number of people in the household for your household, as well as for the

additional proxy household. For the safety of patrons and volunteers, attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. Registration information will be collected while you are in your vehicle. Please be sure to have space available in your trunk/hatchback for at least two boxes

of food and bags of produce. Boxes of food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback door by a volunteer.



MAY 5

SEPTIC AND WELL USE AND MAINTENANCE WEBINAR

One unintended consequence of the stay home/stay safe order is septic system issues. In the past, many homes were empty for 8-10 hours each

weekday while homeowners were at work, school and other activities. Today with families staying home 24/7, more hand washing, more food preparation and more toilets flushing is causing more stress on septic systems. More septic system issues – back ups, overflows, etc. – are occurring . MSU Extension in partnership with the Macomb County Environmental Health Division is holding a free educational webinar, “Septic Systems 101 During Stay at Home” on Tuesday, May 5, 2019 from

3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The webinar will focus on septic system use, maintenance and troubleshooting your system followed by a real time question and answer portion. To register for the webinar, go to https://events.anr.msu.edu/septicsystem101macombmay2020/



MAY 9

THE FEEDING AMERICA MOBIL FOOD TRUCK

Will be at the marion Fair Grounds on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Registration will begin at 10:30 with distribution to follow. You will enter at the south gate and exit the north end. In order to comply with the Feeding America

Guidelines, The Following Procedure will take place. Once you Enter the Fair Grounds you are to remain in your vehicle at all times! You will not be asked to touch anything or sign any paperwork. Someone will come to your vehicle and get your information, you are to open the window just far enough to talk to that person. After that, you will proceed to the food area. you must have your vehicle ready to receive the food, your truck/ hatch or

your pickup bed available for the food to be put there, No one will be reaching into the interior of the vehicles. you should also have some kind

of Box/ Tote or something to put the food into. After you reveive your food you can exit through north gate.



MAY 10

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR FOR MAY 10th 2020 CANCELLED

The monthly Veterans Coffee Hour scheduled for 9:00 am May 10th at Hayes Township Hall is cancelled. The meetings will resume on June 9th

at 9:00 am unless otherwise notified.



MAY 13

THE CLARE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY

have their regular monthly meetings remotely with ZOOM the 2nd Wednesday monthly, 6:30 pm. You can attend either by VIDEO or by

PHONE. If you would like to attend, email stephterpening@gmail.com. For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com

or to Facebook at www.facebook.com/clarecountydems. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings and events.



MAY 15-16

YODER’S FLEA MARKET & CRAFT SHOW CANCELLED

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce just received word from Simon Yoder announcing that Yoder’s Flea Market & Craft Show, which was

scheduled to take place May 15th and May 16th, has been cancelled due to COVID-19. There is another Yoder’s Amish Flea Market and Craft Show that will take place September 4th and September 5th.



WHEATLAKE

FESTIVAL OF RACES

Out of sincere concern for the health and well-being of the community, the Wheatlake Festival of Races on May 16, 2020 is canceled. The Spectrum Health Wheatlake Festival of Races is a beloved local event that supports

friends, family and neighbors fighting cancer. All donations, stake purchases and race registrants will have the option of a full refund, as well as the option to donate registration fees and purchases to the Wheatlake

Cancer and Wellness Fund, the event’s beneficiary fund. Refund information and online donations to the Wheatlake Wellness Fund are

found on the event webpage at www.spectrumhealth.org/wheatlake-races.

Plans to resume coordination of the Wheatlake Festival of Races will begin early 2021 with an event date of May 15, 2021.



JUNE 18

SENIOR EXPO 2020

Kathy Kimmel, Director of the Wexford County Council on Aging announced the cancellation of the Senior Expo 2020. The event was to be held June 18, 2020 at the Wexford County Civic Arena (The Wex). “This event brings over 700 seniors to The Wex along with over 70 vendors for the 4 hour event. The Expo is one of the biggest events in our area, providing resources and a fun social event for the seniors in our area. Because of Covid-19 pandemic we are cancelling the event this year, for the safety of our seniors, vendors and staff . Those vendors that have purchased booth space will receive their

registration fees refunded back to them within the next 30 days. We look forward to providing an exceptional event next year” states Kathy Kimmel.



ON GOING EVENTS



MAY 5 & JUNE 2

The MARSP Clare County Chapter made plans last fall for their 2020 monthly meetings. At present, the Chapter’s Executive Board decided to

cancel the May 5th and June 2nd scheduled meetings due to the ongoing spread of COVID-The June 2nd, 30th year Anniversary Celebration will be rescheduled at a future date. It is in the best interest of all members and invited guests that these meetings be delayed until our communities are deemed safe by Governor Whitmer. Future MARSP Clare County Chapter meeting dates and notices will be forthcoming. If you would like more information about the MARSP Clare County Chapter, visit their website at https://marspclarecountych.wixsite.com/marsp or contact Liz Smith at

989-544-0911.



MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION AND 4-H

Michigan State University Extension and 4-H is finding new ways to provide educational programming to residents of Clare County during the mandated social distancing due to novel coronavirus. “We’ve taken much of our programming online.” said Brandie Sigler, 4-H program coordinator. “For example, a babysitting club that was meeting at Lake City Middle

School is now meeting virtually through an online platform.” Clare County’s 4-H programs have launched virtual scavenger hunts using the GooseChase app. Youth ages 13 and older can download the GooseChase app to their

mobile device, and then search for their county’s game. Missions included in the game will require participants to research answers to educational questions and explore the world around them without ever having to

leave their yards. In addition to local programs, residents can also participate in programs offered online by any Extension office in the

state. For example, several area youth are participating in a Home Alone club hosted by Kalkaska County 4-H and an art club hosted by Gladwin

4-H. MSU Extension has compiled a list of online and remote learning resources for people of all ages. Online products can be found at https://www.canr.msu.edu/rlr/

