Community Events – July 13th-31st

July 12, 2018

Beaverton Class of 1973 Reunion

Attention Beavers! The Class of 1973 Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 6PM at the Beaverton Tavern in downtown Beaverton. For more details check out our Facebook page, 1973 Beaverton Class Reunion.

Heros of Faith VBS

Attention cadets! Training with Heroes of Faith is about to begin! Each hero will teach invaluable God-given characteristics of faith at appropriate age levels. Learn courage watching David fight Goliath. Increase strength from Samson. Grasp selflessness from Queen Esther. Complete your training under Jesus, our ultimate Superhero!

Throughout the week you will create your very own superhero costume, eat superhero snacks, and join for superhero challenges.

Training runs July 16-19th, from 10:00am-12noon. Children ages 4-12 are welcome to attend. Register online at stjohnclare.org or call the church office at 989-386-7216.

Clare County Crazy Quilters

2nd Annual Quilt Party

Monday, August 6, 2018 Starting at 10:00 am. At the first Congregational Church in Harrison.

There will be games, prizes and the quilt raffle drawing, the cost is $7.00 per person and that

includes lunch.

Call 989-424-1159 for reservations. Reservations are required by July 30th, 2018.

Mail Checks to : Clare County Crazy Quilters, P.O.Box 51, Harrison, Mi., 48625

Community Blood Drive

There will be a American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Doherty Hotel on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 from 12:00 PM to 5:45 PM. To schedule an appointment and save 15 minutes by calling 800-RED-CROSS or log into redcrossblood.org and enter sponsorcode Doherty. Walk in donations are always welcome!

12th ANNUAL CLARE HALL OF FAME CLASS TO BE INDUCTED

On July 19, 2018, Clare Public Schools will induct the twelfth class of athletes, teams and Clare supporters into the Clare Hall of Fame. The induction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. The six individuals to be inducted this year are Leonard McJames, Dale Richardson, Eric Simon, Dave Teall, Ken Teall, and Marc Yenkel. Tickets for the event are $30.00 each. The ticket includes dinner and the induction ceremony. If you know any of the individuals being inducted, or are just interested in attending please contact the Clare Public Schools administrative office at 201 E. State St., 989-386-9945 for tickets.

Please come out for a great night of “celebrating the past” of Clare Athletics.

Swiss Steak Dinner

The monthly Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (on the corner of Ohio and Superior St.) on Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes: Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Take-outs are available.

Our Lady of Hope Rummage Sale

Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Clare will hold it’s annual Rummage sale on July 19, 20 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and July 21 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Adopt A Highway Volunteers

The Clare Conservation District is looking for volunteers for our upcoming Adopt-a-Highway event, July 20 at 10 a.m. They will be picking up trash along US-61 Between Bringold and Harding Rd. Please Dress for the weather and be prepared to pick up trash! We will be meeting at the Greenwood Township Hall to go over important safety information, then picking up litter. Call Nia Becker at 539-6401 if you would like to volunteer.

Movie Night at MMCC

Mid Michigan Community College is offering several events this summer for families and children in the local area.

This weeks movie night will be the tropical Moana Friday, July 20. Festivities begin at 8pm with the movie beginning at 9:30pm. Those who attend should bring along a blanket or lawn chair, and concessions will be available for purchase. Characters from each movie will also be on hand for fun photo opportunities.

For more information about the outdoor movie nights, contact Tammy Alvaro at talvaro@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6634.

Clare County Animal Shelter Adoption Day

The Clare County Animal Shelter has been swamped lately with many more strays than usual. We are so full right now, we have cats on a waiting list to come in! To help alleviate the problem, we are holding a special Saturday Adoption Day At The Shelter!

On Saturday, July 21, you may come in any time between 10 am and 2 pm to choose a new best friend from ALL our adoptable pets, not just the handful we can bring in the volunteers’ cars to an off-site event! Bring the whole family to help make the choice; bring your friends (and encourage them to adopt, too!)

The Clare County Animal Shelter is 1 mile north of the Clare County Fairgrounds in Harrison (at N Clare Avenue/Old US-27 and Cranberry Lake Road, turn towards the blue diner on the corner and in 1/4 mile you will be able to see our sign). Phone number is 989-539-3221.

Sunday Trap Shoot

Harrison Sportsmen Club is pleased to announce it holds a Sunday Trap Shoot every Sunday from 12:00 noon – 2:00. For more information please call 989-539-1825.

Lake George Boosters Club Euchre

The Lake George Boosters Clubis hosting Summer Euchre starting Tues., May 1 throughAugust 28. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of LakeGeorge. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to.Doors open at 6:00 with cards startingat 7pm.

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 4th Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is July 25th at 4 Leaf Brewing at 412 N McEwan St., in the City of Clare, Michigan. JOHN HOPPOUGH & MARK BIGNELL, Candidates for 33rd Dist. MI Senate will be the featured speakers at this meeting. Come early for great food and drink. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings.

For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com

and you can also contact: Deb Sherrod, County Party Secretary, atdebsherrod@gmail.com.

18th Annual Farwell Lumberjack Festival

The 18th Annual Farwell Lumberjack Festival will be held on July 28th and 29th. Great entertainment for the whole family. Games, prizes, are famous greased Pig Chase! Lumberjack shows, chainsaw Carvers, and their finished artwork. Good food, three great raffle prizes. You do not have to be present to win.

On Saturday we will have a car show. This year we also feature a rib eating contest sponsored by Texas Roadhouse. Limited entries so sign up early to ensure you have a spot.

Go to Farwell Area Chamber of Commerce web page to see a full list of activities and times. You may also call the Farwell Area Chamber of Commerce office at 989 588 0580.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.