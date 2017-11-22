Community Events November 24, 2017

November 24th – November 30th

Kids Christmas Workshop

Children can come and make craft projects and small gifts to give at Christmas. Join the fun by making Christmas gifts for the whole family. Saturday, November 25 from 10am – 1pm at the Rosebush United Methodist Church. Please contact 989-433-2957 or www.rosebushumc.com for more information.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

December 1st – December 31st

Clare City Hall Delivers Your Letters to the North Pole

‘Santa Claus is coming to town…’ to pick up your letters! Leave your postage-free letter with return address for Santa now through December 11th in the special red mailbox located in the front entrance of Clare City Hall and you may receive a letter from Santa! (Please note that letters can be dropped off at any time of the day, as the front lobby is always open.)

Start working on your letter now to make sure that Santa receives your letter on time! To participate, children must live or go to school in Clare. For more information please visit www.cityofclare.org or contact the Recreation Department at 386-7541 extension 213.

Santa Letters at the Surrey TWP. Public Library

Through special negotiations with Santa, Surrey Township Public Library will be given a special mailbox for all letters addressed to Santa. Children can bring their letters for Santa into the Clubhouse and deposit them into Santa’s Mailbox. Santa’s elves will pick up the letters and deliver them straight to Santa. Letters received during this period will receive a special note from Santa, so please make sure all return addresses are legible. This program will run Saturday, November 25th through Saturday, December 16th.

Food Assistance

Can you afford all the food you need? If not, Mid Michigan Community Action Agency can help. Food assistance is available for seniors ages 60 and over who meet income guidelines. Once per month each eligible person will receive a box of food with essentials like cheese, juice, canned goods, powdered milk and more. Items vary per month.

Don’t wait to ask for help! Contact Mid Michigan’s Clare County office by phone at 989-386-3805, via email at contactus@mmcaa.org or in person at 2300 E. Ludington Drive in Clare.

Christmas Luncheon and Cookie Sale

Christmas Luncheon and Cookie Sale: Friday, December 1 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM: First Congregational Church, 211 W. Spruce St, Harrison. Shop for Christmas Cookies and enjoy a delicious lunch.

Christmas Craft Sale

Clare County Arts Council is holding a wreath and Christmas craft sale on December 2 at the Clare Depot from 9:30-2. All proceeds will go to the Depot.

Food Distribution Event

The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Education event is Saturday, December 2nd, at McGuire Chevrolet at 712 W. US 10 (5th St.) in Clare. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m., and the food will be distributed beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. The event will be conducted indoors. All who want food will receive it as long as supplies last with the limitation of one food package per household. Please bring your own reusable bags, boxes, or baskets if you can. There may be a long wait, so if you need to sit, please bring a chair.

The December Food Distribution and Nutritional Education event is being sponsored in part by MidMichigan Health (www.midmichigan.org). The food distribution and educational events are conducted by the Community Nutrition Network.

Pet Adoption Event

The last off-site adoption event for the Clare County Animal Shelter will be held Saturday, December 2 at Family Farm and Home in Clare. Homeless pets will be available for same-day adoption from 10 am to 2 pm near the pet supplies. We will bring as many family-friendly pets as we can stuff in the volunteers’ cars because we ALL want to be home for the holidays!

Family Farm and Home is located on North Clare Avenue in the shopping center behind the Shell station and Taco Bell/KFC. Clare County Animal Shelter is located 1 mile north of the Clare County Fairgrounds, just off E Cranberry Lake Rd at the south end of the county airport property.

989-539-3221

Wonderful Life Exhibit

The 515 Gallery of downtown Clare is excited to be exhibiting over 45 incredible artists in the upcoming “Wonderful Life”- Miniature Exhibit, with opening reception & silent auction sales on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 6-8 p.m.

Inspired by the famous 1940’s movie, a small town gathers together to create Christmas magic by caring for each other. These compassionate artists are bringing awareness to childhood hunger with 20% of all silent auction sales of their miniature works going to the Clare Area Backpack Project – where volunteers supply food for local at-risk school children over the weekends.

During the opening reception evening, Silent Auction bids will close at 6:30 pm, 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm to correspond with the miniature artwork groupings. In addition to the original small works, there will be an opportunity to purchase LED candles to place on the gallery tree and receive a bell “every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings” -It’s a Wonderful Life. 100% of candle sales will be donated to the Backpack Project also.

Family Christmas Workshop

Fun for the whole family. Kids can make craft projects and small gifts to give at Christmas. Join the fun by making Christmas gifts for the whole family. December 5 from 10am – 1pm at the Rosebush United Methodist Church. Please contact 989-433-2957 or www.rosebushumc.com

for more information.

Food Pantry

Rosebush Ecumenical Assistance Program (REAP) Free food pantry on Thursday’s at the St. Henry Church – corner of Mission & Vernon Rd Serving Rosebush, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Farwell, Lake, Weidman only. Hours 9:00am – 11:00am Please bring a valid Michigan ID

Free Clothing Store

Priceless Apparel is located at the Rosebush United Methodist Church and provides “like-new” clothing for the entire family. Sizes range from infant to adult. Casual, dress, belts, shoes, children’s items are just some of the free items available. This store is open to all families regardless of area or zip code.

The store is open every Thursday from 10:00am – 12:00 Noon, and Sunday’s before worship from 9:00am – 9:45am and immediately following our worship service from 10:00am – 11:00am, Priceless Apparel opens at approximately 11:15am.

The church is located behind the Rosebush Elementary School on Mission road. For more information check out our website at www.rosebushumc.com or call 989-433-2957