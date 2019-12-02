Community Events November

December 2, 2019

NOVEMBER 30

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

November 30th 3pm-7pm Holiday Party 3-5pm: Festive crafts, short Holiday fi lm, and yummy treats! Parade 5:30pm: The Community is gathering together to show their Holiday Spirit! Tree Lighting (after parade ~6:30pm): Together we will light up Farwell’s Tree and celebrate with a Cocoa Mix and Mingle at our Farmers Market Building.



DECEMBER 6

VETERANS MEDICAL BENEFIT

“Friday, December 6th at 9 a.m. — The Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 will hosting an “OVERVIEW OF VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CARE AND MISSION ACT.” This presentation will inform ALL Veterans on the

benefi ts due them in the private health care sector, when to use it and how to resolve any open issues. The presenter will be Carrie Seward, Public Affairs Offi cer at the Aleda E. Lutz VA in Saginaw. ALL VETERANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. Refreshments will be served. THE PROGRAM

BEGINS AT 9 am DECEMBER 6! The Legion Post is located at 400 E Ludington Dr, Farwell, MI 48622. For more information call Vince at 989-233-5942.”



DECEMBER 7

FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN FARWELL

The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Support event will be on Saturday, December 7th. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Clare County Senior Community Center at 101 W. Michigan St. in Farwell. All who want food will receive it as long as supplies last with the limitation

of one food package per household. Patrons should bring a picture ID and reusable bags, boxes, or baskets if possible. To get a ride from CCTC, call 989.539.1473 to reserve a ride by noon on Friday, Dec. 6th. The November free food distribution is being sponsored by Sponsored by Clare County community members and businesses and MidMichigan Health.

GET YOUR LIST READY! Santa will be coming to town on the big red fire truck in Farwell on Saturday December 7 from 1-3! Sponsored by the Farwell Area Women’s Club, there will be face painting, a craft table and a bake sale all happening in the ‘bubble’ at Farwell High School.



DECEMBER 9

COLEMAN, MI

Coleman will usher in the holiday season beginning the week of December 9th with a variety of activities to reach a goal of supporting the community’s local food pantry with enough food to last an entire year.



‘SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN…’

to pick up your letters! Leave your postage-free letter with return address for Santa now through 3 p.m. on December 9th in the special red mailbox located in the front entrance of Clare City Hall and you may receive a letter from Santa! (Please note that letters can be dropped off at any time of

the day, as the front lobby is always open.) Start working on your letter now to make sure that Santa receives your letter on time! To participate, children must live or go to school in Clare. For more information please visit www.cityofclare.org or contact the Recreation Department at 386-7541 extension 213.



DECEMBER 10

CLARE COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL

Would you like to have your own centerpiece for the holiday’s? Clare County Arts Council is offering you this chance. On December 10 at 7 pm at the Clare Depot, 201 W Fourth Street, Clare you will have this option. Carron Nevill from O’Neils in Harrison will be guiding you to make a centerpiece.

Cost is $25 which includes all materials. You must preregister by December 8 by calling 989.386.3925. Please leave a message.



MIDMICHIGAN MEDICAL CENTER

Clare invites the community to its 34th annual Love Light Trees ceremony and candle lighting remembrance event set for Tuesday, Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m., in front of the Medical Center in Clare. The Love Light Trees will be lit in a festive ceremony that will include an invocation by Jonathan Harper, pastor of the Clare Assembly of God. Our Lady of Hope Children’s

preschoolers along with the children’s choir from Terpening Studio of Music will also perform songs of the season during the ceremony. The Medical Center’s Most Valuable Person of the Year will light the Love Light Trees. The lighting of the remembrance candles, appearance by Santa and holiday refreshments will help round out the evening’s program. Contributions to the MidMichigan Health Foundation from this event will support The Compassionate Needs Fund that assists patients served at MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare with necessary medications, transportation and medical equipment. Those interested in more information or who wish to donate to the MidMichigan Health Foundation for Clare’s Love Light Trees program may visit www.midmichigan.org/lovelighttrees or contact the MidMichigan Health Foundation at (989) 839- 1932.



DECEMBER 12

CLARE COUNTY BABY PANTRY CHRISTMAS TEA

Thursday, December 12, 3:00 – 5:00 PM at First Congregational Church, 211 W. Spruce St., Harrison. No admission charge, but donations will be accepted; entertainment by Gateway Community Chorus; silent auction; holiday treats.



DECEMBER 14

CLARE COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL

Is pleased to announce Carley Young a Harrison High School Sophomore will be performing at the Clare Depot, 201 W Fourth Street, Clare on Saturday, December 14 from 11-1. Carley has been chosen to tour Europe next summer with the Blue Lake Music. Carley must raise $6000 in order to go to Europe. CCAC has made a pledge towards her trip. Come and here her play and help Carley represent Harrison in Europe next summer.

COLEMAN, MI

New this year is a food drive for the Coleman Food Pantry during the community’s holiday activities on December 14th. Parade watchers are encouraged to bring their donations of food items for the Coleman Food Pantry and deposit at a drop box located inside the Coleman V.F.W. hall.

Coleman’s 36sth annual illuminated holiday parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 14h, followed by a spectacular fireworks display and the annual afterglow party at the VFW hall. The parade theme this year is a “Charlie Brown Christmas” with Dean Retzloff as Grand Marshal. The Holiday Parade Committee chose Mr. Retzloff to show their appreciation

for his years of dedication and participation in the community holiday parade. The Coleman Lions Club will also be honored for their many years of service to the Coleman community. Questions regarding the holiday events in Coleman can be made to Roxy Smith at 989-465-1260 or by e-mail to randrsmith1950@gmail.com.



THE 515 GALLERY OF DOWNTOWN CLARE

Excited to be exhibiting 50 incredible artists in the upcoming 4th Annual Miniature Exhibit for Charity, with closing reception & silent auction sales on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 5:30-8 pm. These compassionate artists are bringing awareness to childhood hunger with 20% of all sales from miniature works going to the Clare Area Backpack Project – where volunteers supply food for local at-risk school children over the weekends. The exhibit will be open for viewing at 515 Gallery in Clare on Wednesday, December 11th through Saturday, December 14th from 11- 4 pm each day.



ON GOING EVENTS

VETERANS COFFEE HOUR SPONSORED BY CLARE COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES.

Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite all veterans to enjoy coffee and donuts with us. Second Tuesday of every month from 9-10 am at Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison. For

more information contact Karl Hauser at 989-539-3273 or hauserk@clareco.net



KIDS CHRISTMAS WORKSHOP — FREE

Kids make gifts, ornaments to give for Christmas all are welcome

Rosebush United Methodist Church 3805 School Street – Rosebush, MI 48878

989-433-2957 • or • rosebushumc@gmail.com rosebushumc.com

