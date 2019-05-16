Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer activities

May 16, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Special activities are planned in each of the three Clare County communities this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day.

Parades are planned in Clare and Farwell with ceremonies there. A ceremony and luncheon is also scheduled in Harrison along with several other special events during the weekend.



Harrison:

Events planned in and round Harrison for the holiday weekend include:



Alpaca Palooza on Saturday, May 25th at Living the Good Life Alpaca Acres at 611 North Bringold Avenue, Harrison. Call (810) 877-4103 for details.

The Eagles Club in Harrison will have a Pig Roast on Saturday May 25th from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the club.



Harrison Days Memorial Weekend Mud Bog will be held Saturday May 25th at 7 p.m. Registration is from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Street vehicles are welcome. The fee for all classes will be $25.00. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10.



The Harrison/Clare Gun and Knife Show will be held at the Clare County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 25th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 26th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Explore 275 exhibits with handguns, knives, shooting supplies, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol and rifle magazines, military surplus collector items, archery and more. Admission is $6 for adults (12 and under free) with discounts to seniors over 62, military (active or inactive) with ID. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. For more information call 517-676-4160.



Harrison’s Memorial Weekend Car & Bike Show & Car Cruise will be held in downtown Harrison on Sunday, May 26th The show is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration on the day of the show from 10 to 11 a.m. The fee is $15. Advance registration for $10 can be made by calling (989) 539-6011.



Harrison’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27th at the Veterans Freedom Park at 200 West Main Street across from the County Building. Come be a part of the real meaning of Memorial Day remembering and honoring those who died. Harrison’s Monday activities will feature local Veterans’ groups.



Immediately following the ceremony Memorial Day Honors will be conducted at the Maple Grove Cemetery. A free luncheon will be held at the American Legion Post in Harrison after the ceremonies for all who attend.



Farwell:

The annual USA Figure 8 Derby will be held at the Farwell Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 25th at 7:30 p.m. Children 11 and older and adults’ tickets are $10.



In Farwell the Memorial Day Parade on Monday will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street on May 27th. Following the parade, Memorial Day Ceremonies will take place at the Farwell Village Park. The Memorial is sponsored by the Farwell VFW Post 3039 and the Clare and Farwell American Legion Post 558.



The ceremony will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance led by attending children.



Moderators will be American Legion Post Commander Brent Coates and Farwell VFW Post Commander William Geyer.

Former American Legion Commander Bob Mulrenin will demonstrate the folding of the Flag and explain the POW/MIA Table, which will be on display.



Village President Gina Hamilton will be the featured speaker for the Memorial Day Ceremony.



The Farwell High School Band, led by Director Paul Shimmons will march in the parade and perform three selections during the ceremony.

Following the ceremony at the Village Park, The American Legion Post 558 will be celebrating 100 years of American Legion Service and 30 years for Post 558 on Monday, May 27th from noon to 9 p.m. The event is open to the public and will feature live music by Bridge Band and Southbound Revival; pulled pork sliders and sides. The post is located at 400 E. Ludington Drive (Old US-10), Farwell.



Clare:

Clare’s VFW Memorial Day parade and observance will be held Monday, May 27th beginning at 10:10 a.m. in the Clare City Park.



The program will include selections played by the Clare High School Band (conducted by Jason Lowe) followed by Master of Ceremonies John Waddington. Pastor Jim Young will conduct the prayer.



A Presentation of Wreaths will be by the Clare VFW Post 5738, Police and Fire Department and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5738.



The annual parade, led by Parade Marshall Jeremy Fassett, will begin at 10:30 after the ceremonies and the route is down Fifth Street to McEwan, then to State Street and Cedar Street to the Cherry Grove Cemetery.



The Cherry Grove Cemetery Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be held in the Clare High School Gymnasium beginning at 11 a.m. The ceremony will begin with drum rolls and the National Anthem by the Clare High School Band followed by a welcome and introduction by John Waddington. Pastor Jim Young will conduct the invocation.



Featured speaker will be Captain Lori Fassett of the Michigan National Guard. Presentation of Wreaths will be by Clare VFW Post 5738, the Ladies Auxiliary, and the Blue Star Mothers – DAV.



The Clare High School Band will perform a Present Arms selection and the benediction will be conducted by Pastor Jim Young. Concluding the ceremony, the Firing of the Volley will be by the VFW Honor Guard and Taps with Echo will be played by the CHS Band.



Following the ceremony at Cherry Grove, The VFW Post 5738 will have hot dogs and snacks at the post. Everyone is welcome to attend and anyone who would like to march in the parade is welcome to participate. The VFW will post a field of flags at the VFW post for Memorial Day.

