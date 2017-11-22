Spagetti Dinner Benefit for Sandy Nelson

On August 31st Sandy was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. There is no cure for this Cancer. This news came after months of being told the symptoms she was experiencing were acid reflux. A Cat Scan was finally performed that revealed a tumor. It was during emergency removal of the tumor that doctors discovered cancer had already spread to the lining of her stomach.

Those who know Sandy know that she is a kind and generous person. Sandy is a loving wife, friend, sister, mother, and grandma. Her family is her life and she is determined to fight this disease! Sandy is truly deserving of our support during this difficult time! Please join us for a benefit dinner to honor and celebrate this wonderful woman!

Proceeds will help alleviate any financial burden that Sandy and her family may face during this journey!

The dinner will be at the Harrison Moose Lodge located at 5185 N. Clare Ave, Harrison MI 48625 on Saturday December 9th from 2pm to 6pm. There will be a Silent Auction, 50/50 Drawing-Raffle and LIVE Music. Cost to attend is donation only with all proceeds going to the Nelson family.

Please join us in honoring and celebrating this wonderful woman!