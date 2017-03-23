UW seeks volunteers to distribute funds

United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties is getting ready to begin the allocation process, and volunteers are needed to help distribute funds raised by the 2016 campaign.

A Citizen Review Panel is currently being formed for each county, and volunteers are needed to review applications and hear agency presentations.

“Serving on the United Way Citizen Review Panel is an excellent way to make an impact on our community! Members of the panel play a critical role in determining where and how the funds raised in our local campaigns are distributed,” said United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties Executive Director Jennifer Long. “We invite those who live or work in Clare or Gladwin County that are high school age and up to participate. We want to involve as many community members as possible to ensure we are funding the programs that are most important to our residents.”

Volunteers are needed in Gladwin County on Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26; and volunteers are needed in Clare County on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3. Volunteers are welcome to come for one day or two, and afternoon and evening shifts are available.

Volunteers must live or work in Clare or Gladwin Counties, and must be at least a high school student or older, to participate in the allocation process.

Can’t be present at the allocation dates? You can still give your input by taking the survey on our website at gladwincountycgc.org

For more information or to sign up, please call 989-386-6015 or 989-426-9225; or visit http://unitedwaycgc.org/campaign/allocations/

