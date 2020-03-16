An Alternative View: Celebrating the Pagan in us All

The Rev. Bro. Robert Barker is a retired clergyperson with BSc and MDiv degrees.

On 19 March, Thursday, the Spring Equinox will occur when the Earth’s axis will be oriented perfectly perpendicular to the rays of the Sun. The northern hemisphere shall transition from winter to spring, and the southern from summer to autumn. Usually the equinox occurs on 20 or 21. 2020 will be the first year since 1896 that it occurs on 19 March. Nighttime and daylight are nearly the same length of 12 hours, around the world which is why it is called “equinox”, Latin for “equal night.”



The Pagan (not a pejorative, only distinguishing those who don’t practice mainline religions) Festival of Ostara falls on the day of the Spring Equinox, when light and dark are equal marking the lengthening of daylight and shortening of nighttime, a time of celestial balance. It is a time to celebrate new life and a future new hope. It is a time to celebrate life and balance.



Ostara, or Eostre, from the German word for “east,” is an Anglo-Saxon, Germanic goddess of the dawn. The Anglo-Saxon equivalent of April called Eostremonath is named for the Eostre. Easter is “Ostern” in German. She is portrayed as a young woman engulfed in light overseeing the budding trees, flowers, eggs and rabbits around her representing Mother earth and its flourishing fertility and the new life she brings. Ostara and her rites originated with the Celts and the Saxons over 2000 years ago with the purpose of inspiring gratitude for the earth and the environment.



These popular ancient symbols of the egg and rabbit were borrowed by early Christianity from the Pagans to celebrate their Easter of Jesus’ supposed resurrection as a way of enticing non-Christians to join the Christian church.



Today’s Pagans observe Ostara as a joyous celebration with feasting and frivolity. They observe rituals promoting balance in their lives and our world. They plant new seeds figuratively and literally preparing for the season of rebirth.



For all of us “heretics” and Pagans who don’t observe the Christian interpretation of the spring festival of Easter that occurs on 12 April we can celebrate the original festival of the Spring Equinox on 19 March and the days following. Here is how. On 19 March wake up & watch the sunrise. Spring is associated with dawn & new beginnings. Toast the growing sun on this sacred, seasonal day. Take a walk and enjoy nature around you, the birds singing, and the blooming flowers. Note your favorite blooming trees and shrubs. Find a quiet spot in your backyard, a park, the woods, wherever you feel most comfortable and meditate. Plant something, for there is no better way to commune with the earth than getting your hands in the dirt! Bird watch sitting quietly in your yard or in a park. Dye some eggs. Hang a spring wreath on your door with symbols of Ostara. Have a picnic or plan a special Ostara meal filled with anything fresh and vibrant.



In this time in which our Mother earth and her environment is under severe siege by climate change due to human fossil fuel use Ostara is calling us to learn again to love the earth and take care of her by bringing balance again to our world and to ourselves.

