Cooking & Recipes

October 9, 2019

Carol Cope

What a wonderful weekend and Surprise Birthday I did have…My children came in from the Carolina’s, different parts of Michigan and gave me the Best, Super, Totally Surprise Birthday Party that I have ever had.



There were some of my great friends from the Marion area, Reed City area, as well as other parts of Michigan…I had family from all parts of Michigan and how they kept this from me is so special…Last and certainly not least MY BEAUTIFUL FAMILY, JULIE, LINDSY, SUSAN, and their husbands for putting this on.There are no words that can express my loving thanks to them.



My 98 year old beautiful Aunt Vera, and my friends that were able to come and watch me very close to a fainting spell when I opened the door at the Log Cabin in Muir and was not able to speak needless to say that was something that they have never seen before. Again my heart felt thanks to everyone that helped me into another year of this GREAT life that I have had and expect to continue to have.

Now for some good old recipes that you all can try.

ASIAN BEEF AND NOODLES

by Judy Stark

1 1/2lbs. ground beef

1pkg. (3 oz.) each Oriental

flavor Ramen noodles

2 cups frozen vegetable mixture

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

In a large non-stick skillet, brown the ground beef, heat 10-12 minutes or until the beef is no longer pink. Remove from pan, pour off drippings. Season beef with one season packet from the noodles and set aside. In the same skillet, combine two (2) cups water, vegetables, noodles (broken up), ginger and remaining season from packet. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat. Cover, simmer three (3) minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring occasionally. Return beef to skillet and stir.

This will make four (4) servings and will take approximately 25 minutes to prepare and cook…..Super goood.

BUTCH’S CHICKEN FILET

from Julie Bennett

4 boneless chicken breasts

2 cups bread crumbs

2 cups flour

2 cups Parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp.Lemon juice in one (1) cup water

4 eggs whipped with water

salt and pepper to taste

sliced mushrooms

Slice chicken into thin strips. Roll into flour with salt and pepper, then into eggs whipped with water. Then roll into bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese mixture. Pan fry in butter, three (3) minutes on first side, then two (2) minutes on second side.



When you are done frying the chicken, saute’ mushrooms in butter..Add lemon juice and water. Pour over chicken and microwave for two (2) minutes….



This the best chicken that I have ever had and I am sure you will enjoy…Remember to use butter.

NORTH CAROLINA BEAN BAKE from Linda Porter

1 lb. bacon

1 lb. ground beef

1cup katchup

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 can pork and beans (next size up from soup size can)

1can kidney beans (do not drain)

1 small can of Lima beans, drained

1 medium onion, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

Cut bacon into small pieces and cook until done. Cook onion and beef together and drain. Combine with remaining ingredients. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to one (1) hour, uncovered.

This is another one of those super good foods from the south…..cook and enjoy……

Now until next, I leave you with a poem from Lord Bryron…

Here’s a sigh to those who love me

And a smile to those who hate;

And whatever sky’s above me,

Here’s a heart for every fate.

God Bless,

Carol Jean

