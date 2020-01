Correction

January 13, 2020

In Robert Barker’s column, The Cult of Trump he cited ‘James Dobson of Focus on the Family ministry.’ While Dr. Dobson did play a significant and meaningful role as the founder and president of that organization, he is no longer affiliated with Focus on the Family. Approximately ten years ago Jim Daly accepted the role of president of the organization, and he has been faithfully serving the ministry ever since.

Share This Post Tweet