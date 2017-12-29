Happy New Year

What happened to 2017? When I think of 2018, I naturally start thinking about New Year’s resolutions. Like most of us I need to shed a few pounds, get more

exercise, drink a little less, get more rest, be kinder, and be less attentive to the television. I will try to have a better vegetable garden, get in a little more fishing, read more, pray more, and spend a little more time with Mary Jo and the family. I have the intention to do all of these things, but in about ten days I will lose the enthusiasm for it and 2018 will look a lot like 2017. In all likelihood I will weigh pretty much the same, exercise a little less, scarf up cookies, and be just as ornery as I am now. I probably won’t fish any more or less, pray more, and will continue to ignore my wife.

In 2017, I did make some changes. I started going to mass during the week. I pray the rosary every day. I’m taking a little more time to visit with friends. I started writing this column. I take every Friday off from work and spend some of that time with Mary Jo. This may not seem like much, but it is paying off. It seems as I get older, I’m starting to prioritize my activity so that I can look to the future with optimism.

In the new year, I would like to go to confession more, begin praying the rosary regularly with Mary Jo, and make more phone calls to distant relatives. I am going to spend less time listening to politics and get my nightly news on EWTN. If I can do those things, I think I will have a successful year.

One thing we know about those who are successful is that they set goals. These goals guide their lives. Do we have the intention of making changes in our lives? At this time of year I would encourage everyone make at least one little change for the better: be a boy scout or girl scout. Do at least one good deed each day. God bless 2018!