January has been designated National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

January 11th is declared Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Human trafficking is defined as the “act of recruiting, harboring, transporting, providing or

obtaining a person for compelled labor or commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud or coercion.”

We always think things happen to someone else, but not us. Horrible things happen in other countries but not ours. I was shocked to learn that Michigan is one of the top spots in the United States for human trafficking.

Around the country, and right here in Michigan, men, women and children are forced into prostitution, domestic servitude and other labor for little or no pay. Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery and it is the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal industry in the world. In 2016 Michigan was ranked sixth for human trafficking cases reported according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

A very real problem is happening right here in Northern Michigan, and most don’t even realize it. Human trafficking doesn’t just go on overseas, in third world countries. It’s happening all across the U.S., and right here in Northern Michigan. As a community we need to be aware of it and looking for signs:

• Multiple people in cramped space

• Inability to speak to individual alone

• Answers appear to be scripted and rehearsed

• Living with employer

• Employer is holding identity documents

• Poor living conditions

• Signs of physical abuse

• Submissive or fearful

• Unpaid or paid very little

• Under 18, in prostitution

Victims of human trafficking are in bondage through force, fraud or coercion, for the purpose of sex or labor exploitation. Our children are especially at risk – 40% of human trafficking cases involve the sexual exploitation of a child. The U.S. Constitution’s 13th Amendment guarantees that neither slavery nor involuntary servitude shall exist. We all should remain dedicated to protecting our children and upholding our Constitution to guarantee fundamental freedom for all.