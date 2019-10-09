May I Walk With You?

October 9, 2019

Daniel Fachting, Ph.D. is a Licensed Psychologist, Lay Minister at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare, and Chancellor for Knights of Columbus Council #3029. He can be reached at fachtingcounseling1@gmail.com or by calling (989) 386-8166.

There is a common myth that the stories in the New Testament are the result of the telephone game. The telephone game is a party game where people sit in a circle and some one whispers a phrase to another person and that person whispers it to another until all have heard it and then its funny when the final person says what they heard. Rarely is the final phrase anything close to the original. Many have been taught that the stories of Jesus were passed on in the same way and that these stories were embellished or changed to the point where no one can really know the historical Jesus. It’s true that when fishing stories are told that the fish gets longer and bigger as the story is passed on.



Consider this. Where were you when John Kennedy was killed? How well do you remember the collapse of The World Trade Center? How well do you remember your wedding day? How well do you remember the traumatic events in your life? The fact is that some things are so important that they are remembered with phenomenal accuracy!



Let’s consider some facts. There is no historical figure who influenced the world more than Jesus. What other historical figure is so real that we keep time according to his birth. Every time that we write the date or look at the date on our phone we acknowledge that Jesus is so real that we “keep time” by his life. Not only that, but our ideas of moral behavior, our sense of right and wrong, for the most part come from the teachings of Jesus.



The life of Jesus was so profound that the accounts given of him by his apostles in the Gospels are historically and reliably accurate. The miracles of calming the storms, of raising Lazarus from the dead, many healing miracles, and multiplying the fishes and bread really did happen.



Some will say that Jesus never claimed to be God. Maybe he didn’t say it outright, but he did say that the “The Father and I are one, (John 1:30). No other great religeous figure made this claim. None of the prophets, or Buddha, or Mohammed claimed to be God. The people who crucified Jesus said that he claimed to be God and had to be put to death. It is true that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead. Those events are remembered phenomenally accurate.



What do we do with all those people who claim that their lives have been changed by Jesus? Do we brush them aside as lunatics? Was Jesus a lunatic? Was he a time traveler? Was he an alien? Or is he the Son of God, the one who has claims on our lives? What do you think? Who do you say Jesus is?



“May the Lord bless and keep you. May He let his face shine upon you and give you His peace.”

Share This Post Tweet