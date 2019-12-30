May I Walk With You? Boundless Love

December 30, 2019

Daniel Fachting, Ph.D. is a Licensed Psychologist, Lay Minister at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare, and Chancellor for Knights of Columbus Council #3029. He can be reached at fachtingcounseling1@gmail.com or by calling (989) 386-8166.

I read with interest a statement in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “God has bound salvation to the sacrament of Baptism, but he himself is not bound by his sacraments.”



This statement seems to open the door to boundless love of God. As human beings we sometimes want to box God in by what we believe is revealed in the Bible. I often hear things like, you must accept Jesus to be saved, and unless you eat of the body of Christ and drink his blood you can have no part of God. I also hear things like if you commit suicide you can’t go to heaven. Then people will often quote the Bible to back up their claims.



First, I would like to say that it is beyond my pay grade to decide who is saved and who is not saved. It is beyond my pay grade to determine who gets to heaven and who doesn’t. While we are bound and limited by the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount and all the words of the Bible, God is not limited by the words of the Bible, the sacraments or what any human being says or writes about him. I do not want to imply that the Bible, the sacraments and the commandments are not sacred, but as with any writing, which is greater, the writer or the letter? I think that we cross a line when we try to hold God accountable. Who am I to think that I know the mind and desires of God, other than to know of his great love for me and all of mankind? Who am I to say that you must believe in a certain way or God won’t save you? Who am I to say you must attend a certain church or be baptized or accept Jesus or go to confession and communion in order to attain salvation?



Yet, I am bound by what God has revealed about baptism and salvation, and that is what I teach. However, God’s love is infinitely greater than what is revealed in the scriptures or the Church. When the woman was caught in adultery, the law of Moses in the scripture said she had to be stoned. Jesus forgives her. He is not limited to the words of the Bible. Jesus and his disciples harvested and ate the grain in the fields on the Sabbath breaking the law, it was again against scripture.



God is infinitely unlimited in his love for all and in what he can do. He is not limited by what I think. He is not limited by his Church or the words of the Bible. He is infinitely greater than any words or rules or judgements of men. His love always wins in the end. As humans our love is finite, our understanding is finite, our forgiveness is finite. Not so with God. Because God and his love are boundless, we can have hope. The best is yet to come!



“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his light shine upon you and give you his peace.”

