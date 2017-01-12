New Year’s Resolutions

I believe New Year’s resolutions are worth making. Let me tell you why.

First, we all need changes. Some we find very hard to admit to ourselves. I’ve heard people who say, “I have no regrets about my life. If I had it to do over, I’d do it the same way again.” But that attitude is way too blind and self-serving, so far as I’m concerned.

Second, when we change calendars it is a good time for reassessment. How did last year go? What do I want to do differently this year?

Third, New Year’s is an excellent time for mid-course corrections. Sure, we might fail in what we set out to do, but if we fail to plan, the old saying goes, then we plan to fail. Failure is not the end. For the person who determines to learn from it, failure is a friend.

The New Year is a fresh start. We look at it as a new beginning; a clean slate. It’s a chance to shed the things that no longer bring us joy and begin again.

If you’ve decided to make a New Year’s resolution to quit drinking alcohol, then you’ll be in good company among the millions of others that participate in Dry January.

Whether you quit for good or simply want to cut back on the amount you drink, the benefits will extend way beyond the month of January. You can keep your New Year’s Resolution to quit drinking alcohol and be successful at it for as long as you choose to, and here’s how.

A recent study shows that the benefits of not drinking for a month far outlast the month of January even if you do choose to reintroduce alcohol.

In fact, those who successfully abstained during January (64% of participants) were more likely to drink less, less likely to get drunk and scored lower on an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), compared to those participating who did not abstain through the month. They also had an easier time refusing drinks if offered.

Not drinking in January leads to a healthier mind, body and outlook far longer than the original 31-day commitment. Even six months later, successful study participants were still less likely to abuse alcohol. Positive behavioral changes were even noted in those who started but did not finish the challenge.

Rather than focusing on what you think you’ll be missing out on, make a list of the incredible things you’ll gain by keeping your New Year’s resolution to quit drinking alcohol: Better health. Better sleep. More money. More time. Weight loss. Happiness. Engagement.

You might also find career advancement and other opportunities coming your way as you’re better able to fully embrace life and everything around you.