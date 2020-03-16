News From Your Sheriff: Welcome to March!

Welcome to March and some of the warmest weather we have had this year so far. This past weekend we helped out with the Delta College Kevin Sherwood Scholarship fundraiser at the Harrison Moose. This fund is set up for those to apply for that are going to go through the Delta Police Academy. We were hoping to raise in the area of $2,500 to $3,000, but to our surprise we raised over $6,000 for the fund. I want to thank all that were involved in making this event happen and the great support of the public who donated. This was named in honor of Deputy Kevin Sherwood who lost his life in the line of duty on October 9, 2003.



We currently have 162 inmates in our jail which consist of 96 local, 38 Federal, 8 Diverted Felons, 16 Renters, and 4 MDOC Holds. During the months of January and February 2020 our Central Dispatch center logged 5,295 incidents in the county. This generated 483 case investigations by the Clare County Sheriff Office. There were 15 Home Invasion/Breaking & Entering complaints investigated in the first 2 months throughout the county. 5 were in Hayes, 2 each in Hamilton, Sheridan, and the City of Clare, and 1 each in Garfield, Summerfield, Frost, and Redding.



We are nearing the completion of the attorney client rooms in the jail along with the new security wall inside the jail. On February 20, 2020 we received a letter form the Michigan Department of Corrections stating that the Clare County Jail was found to be in full compliance with the Administrative Rules for Jails and Lockups. The letter further stated, I would also like to commend Lt. Brian Dunn and his team for taking a very proactive approach to moving the Clare County Jail into compliance. It is always good to work with a Jail Administrator who understands the importance of audit and inspection. Signed by Ron Trachet, Regulation Agent MDOC. I would also like to commend Jail Administrator Brian Dunn and the entire Corrections crew for the outstanding job they do for us.



I want to wish everyone a Happy and safe St Patrick’s Day weekend coming up. If you are bored and looking for something to do, there are plenty of fun things going on in the City of Clare this week and especially this weekend. No matter your heritage, if you are in Clare this weekend you are deemed Irish. The big parade will be at high noon this coming Saturday and looking at the weather, should be cool but nice.



Like Always, GOD Bless

Sheriff John S Wilson

