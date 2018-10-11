Parent’s joy and sadness

October 11, 2018

I often talk to parents about the things that bring them the greatest joy and always at the top is the fact that their children and grandchildren believe in God and

go to church. The deepest sadness of parents is when they state that their children are not believers. One of the greatest longings of parents is that their children have a relationship with Jesus. When I ask them the reasons for their sadness and joy concerning God and attending church, they are quite clear in their responses.

“I want my children to be happy and have great lives and I know that can only happen if they give their lives to God and go to church.” “I want to be with my children forever in heaven and if they don’t obey the commandments they might not make it.” “I pray every day that my children will go to church.” “I know that my children’s problems would be much easier if they just had faith.” “Faith is so important to me and I don’t understand why it’s not important to them.”

I would like to issue a challenge to those who were raised in a family where faith was important. Go to mass and other services each week for one month and notice the changes that happen in your life. I guarantee that your life will be different. I guarantee that you will be happier, have less stress, and experience more joy in your families. Even if nothing else happens, your parents will be happier. They will have the assurance that you are giving faith and church another try. You will experience your parent’s joy as they see you at church.

St. Augustine said it quite clearly, “Lord, you have made us for yourself, and our hearts will not be at rest until they rest in you.” In our troubled and mixed up lives today, I think we owe it to ourselves and our parents to give Jesus another try. See you at mass this weekend.