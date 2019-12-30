Proud top be a Pioneer: The Path to Success for Our Kids

December 30, 2019

Jim Walter Superintendent Clare Schools

The path to success for our kids may not be what you think, and likely isn’t what plenty of experts will tell you. We’re led to believe that anyone who wants to develop a skill, play an instrument, or lead their field should start early, focus intensely, and get as much practice as humanly possible. If you delay, or try too many things, you’ll fall behind and never catch up we’re told. But a closer look at the research shows that’s not the rule.

Most success stories are born of folks who juggled many interests and explored many fields rather than focusing on just one. Those folks are often more creative, agile, and able to make connections that specialists just can’t see.



The push to focus early plays out visibly in sports, but that’s not the only place it happens. It can be found in the world of medicine, computer science, music, and other places.



One benefit of our small, but successful school district is a wide variety of coaches, teachers, and families that “get it.” There’s great value in trying different sports, activities, and classes to expand your interests.



I had the privilege of coaching with Jon Kolb two decades ago, the left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers during their four Super Bowl runs of the 70s, and also the two-time World’s Strongest Man. Coach Kolb was quick to advocate that kids play a variety of sports, and only later, if necessary should they specialize. He was quick to point out that kids became more athletic, adaptable to coaching, and they suffered less injuries overall…not to mention the improvements in their general demeanor when participating in a variety of activities (not specializing).



Beyond the world of sports, learning about and participating in many varied activities has great benefit. It allows us to learn about connections in our world and to solve problems. It gives us a breadth of experience. Imagine all of us working on the cure for diabetes, but never looking at each other’s work and proceeding only in our own silo. Truth is, we need what each other brings to the table, and we need those experiences to be varied.



Resolve in the new year to try something new, and more importantly, to encourage your kids to do so. The price for “failing” (if there is such a thing really when you’re young) is small while we’re in school, and there’s so much potential to gain as we learn and grow. You make up an exceptional community, and we’ll continue to grow IF we commit to continuing to grow! Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and thanks for making Clare a great place to live and learn!

