Questions…

October 26, 2018

“Mommy, where did I come from? Who made me? Where did the world come from? Who made the world? Why am I here? Who am I? What happens when

we die?” These are serious questions that everyone asks, not just kids. The way we answer these questions makes all the difference. Our faith teaches that we are created by God. God created the world. Our faith also teaches that we are adopted children of God. We are created to know, love, and serve God and to be happy with Him, not only in this world, but through all of eternity.

Others have tried to answer these questions in ways that are not entirely true, yet have the ring of truth to them, because they are partially true. Who is able to deny the truth contained in evolution? It is obvious that organisms evolve and that those species that are better suited to their environment will have the best chance of survival. The sciences of archeology, anthropology, sociology, chemistry, psychology, literature, medicine as well as all other sciences contain kernels of truth and are to be respected in their own right.

Yet, when we ask where and how these sciences evolved, the answer that they just are, is not very satisfying. These sciences try to answer the basic questions that we all ask. Sciences are very exciting and I like science. The more I study them the more in awe I am at the world and how it works. I am even more in awe of the God who created the world and all that is in it.

Someone once said, “Science is the royal road to religion.” Science tries to answer the basic questions that we all ask, and if we are honest, we have to admit that before long we bump into mystery. We have to admit that while we learn more, we just don’t know. In all humility, faith gives us the most satisfying answers.

Who made you? God made you. Who created the world? God created the world.

Why did God create me? God created me to know Him, to love Him, to serve Him, and to be happy with Him, not only in this world, but for all eternity. These answers are very satisfying!