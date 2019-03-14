Stations and soup

When you walk into any Catholic Church you will find a series of portraits on the wall that depict the passion and death of Jesus Christ. The fourteen Stations of

the Cross begin with Jesus being arrested and conclude with Jesus being buried. Along the way we enter in His passion as we pray through a re-presentation of Jesus carrying His cross, falling, meeting His mother, getting help carrying His cross, Veronica wiping His face, consoling by standers, stripped naked and nailed to the cross, and finally buried.

As we enter lent with fasting, prayer, and charity, take the time to ponder these fourteen stations and unite our suffering with the suffering of Jesus as He freely gives us His life on the cross for our salvation. We come to a deeper understanding and intimacy with Jesus and the love He has for each and everyone of us.

Our God is not a distant God, but a God who came to live among us. He experienced in the flesh, not only our joys and happiness, but our pain and our suffering. It reminds me of when I fell in love. I wanted to be with her, to know her, to talk with her, to spend all my time with her. I wanted to experience everything that she experienced, her joys, her sorrows, everything! She felt the same towards me and so we married, had children, and now have grandchildren. We promised to be with each other to death.

So, it is with God. He became one of us. To eat, to laugh, to cry, to fast and feast, to breathe the very air we breathe, to drink the same water, to feel the stones beneath His feet, to feel our tears, the sun on our face, and dust in our eyes.

Jesus cried when His friend died. He ate dinner with Mary and Martha. He healed the sick and taught us how to live good lives so that we could be happy. But that was not enough. He entered our suffering and our death through His passion and His death. We can have hope, because He rose from the dead. Jesus showed us that death is not the end, but only the beginning.

Through the Stations of the Cross, we are invited by Jesus to enter His passion and death so that like him we will also rise with Him and live forever. You can pray the Stations of the Cross any time, but during this Lenten season you are invited to join us at Our Lady of Hope on Thursdays at 5:00 pm. Collectively, we remember Jesus’ passion and death. Then we have fellowship with soup and a bite to eat in the Parish Hall. Please come.